4Videosoft DVD Ripper is the most excellent DVD ripping program, which is able to rip DVD to other regular video formats like MP4, MOV, AVI, WMV, MPEG, MKV, M4V, FLV, MTV, DV, ASF, TS, 3GP, SWF,etc. with high quality and fast ripping speed. The program also supports 1080p HD and even 4K video. In addition, you are able to use it to convert 2D DVD to 3D video. The software highly supports almost any frequently-used media players, portable devices such as iPhone7/7 Plus/SE/6s Plus/6s/6 Plus/6, iPad Pro/Air/mini, iPod, Creative Zen, Zune, DV, PSP, Samsung, Sony, LG, Xbox 360 and so on. Besides, you can also extract audio track from DVD and convert the audio to any other audio format without any quality loss.

4Videosoft provides 50% off coupon code: VIDEGOTD (apply to recommended products and other products) for all GOTD users.