Aartform Curvy3D

Curvy 3D is a fun and easy 3D modelling program

İndirmek için kalan süre 00:00:00

Hurry up and win one of a 100 Steam Keys for Curvy3D 3!

Curvy 3D is a fun and easy 3D modelling program. Draw or trace shapes that turn straight into 3D forms. Use sculpt and paint brushes to add details to your models. Curvy is a streamlined modeller made with the new 3D artist in mind. It is great at sculpting organic and natural forms to use in your own 3D illustrations.

  • Aartform Curvy3D
  • YayıncıAartform
  • Sistem GereksinimleriMicrosoft Windows; DirectX 8.0 compatible 3D Graphics Card
  • Fiyatı$99 ama bugün için tamamen ücretsiz
  • Dosya Boyutu
İndirmek için tıklayın

Okuyucu Yorumları

İlk yorum yapan siz olun
Sen de yorum yaz

 
İlginizi çekebilir

Günün En çok Okunanları
Teknolojiyi İLTEK Günleri ile 12'den Vurun!
Sony, Xperia XZ Premium ve Üç Yeni Telefonunu Tanıttı!
Samsung'tan Galaxy Book'u Gösteren Videolar!
CloudBleed: Tüm Parolalarınızı Değiştirme Vakti Geldi!
iPhone 6'nın Kapanma Sorunları iOS 10.2.1 İle Çözüldü