Aartform Curvy3D
Curvy 3D is a fun and easy 3D modelling program. Draw or trace shapes that turn straight into 3D forms. Use sculpt and paint brushes to add details to your models. Curvy is a streamlined modeller made with the new 3D artist in mind. It is great at sculpting organic and natural forms to use in your own 3D illustrations.
