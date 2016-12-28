Advanced SystemCare Pro 10 is an easy-to-use and all-in-one PC optimization utility that takes one click approach to clean, optimize, speed up and protect your system, even secure your online privacy. With newly added Speed Up tab, it greatly accelerates your system, system boot time, disks and browsers. What's more, it rebuilds and improves over 10 useful tools like Startup Manager, Performance Monitor, Large Files Finder, Auto Shutdown, Win Fix to explore your PC's full potential.

Please note: the license is provided for 1 year.