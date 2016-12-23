Tipard Screen Capture is the professional screen recording software for your Windows 10/8/7/XP computer. It can easily capture screen activities and record videos with high image and sound quality. The recorded video will be saved as MP4 or WMV depending on your setup. Whether you want to record online videos, gameplay videos for playback, webcam videos of Skype chatting, or capture desktop to make video tutorial for sharing online, this fantastic software can always be the first and best choice to meet your needs. Moreover, it has the capability to record any audio to save to your PC as MP3/AAC/M4A/WMA. Customized recording area, optional audio settings, selective recording time length will enable you to capture almost any video easily.

Tipard Screen Capture 1.1.10

Yayıncı Tipard

Sistem Gereksinimleri Windows XP/ 7/ 8/ 10

Fiyatı $25.00 ama bugün için tamamen ücretsiz

Dosya Boyutu 30.3 MB