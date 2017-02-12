Data recovery software is a well-organized and integrated application introduced by Akick. It is basically used to rescue accidentally formatted, deleted, and lost files from any storage device that includes external devices like a memory card, USB etc. It enables users to recover any specific files. However, recovery is possible for a maximum of two files in a single time. Being compatible with Window XP, 7, 8, and 10, the software opens great possibilities in terms of data recovery. Its well-designed and user-friendly interface endows ecstasy of use.

Often, users face many difficulties in the event of data loss. In office environment, this situation can lead to a big trouble. However, since data recovery tool came into existence, it has simplified data recovery process and has solved data loss problems.

Key features:

Handy and well-organised interface

Automatic data recovery

Calibre to recover from any storage device

Supports multiple file formats.

License info: 1-computer license for 1 year, for home use.

Update policy: No update.

Tech support policy: No free tech support