Recover accidentally deleted or lost data from any sort of storage devices
Data recovery software is a well-organized and integrated application introduced by Akick. It is basically used to rescue accidentally formatted, deleted, and lost files from any storage device that includes external devices like a memory card, USB etc. It enables users to recover any specific files. However, recovery is possible for a maximum of two files in a single time. Being compatible with Window XP, 7, 8, and 10, the software opens great possibilities in terms of data recovery. Its well-designed and user-friendly interface endows ecstasy of use.
Often, users face many difficulties in the event of data loss. In office environment, this situation can lead to a big trouble. However, since data recovery tool came into existence, it has simplified data recovery process and has solved data loss problems.
Key features:
- Handy and well-organised interface
- Automatic data recovery
- Calibre to recover from any storage device
- Supports multiple file formats.
License info: 1-computer license for 1 year, for home use.
Update policy: No update.
Tech support policy: No free tech support
