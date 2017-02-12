Akick Data Recovery 1.0

Recover accidentally deleted or lost data from any sort of storage devices

Data recovery software is a well-organized and integrated application introduced by Akick. It is basically used to rescue accidentally formatted, deleted, and lost files from any storage device that includes external devices like a memory card, USB etc. It enables users to recover any specific files. However, recovery is possible for a maximum of two files in a single time. Being compatible with Window XP, 7, 8, and 10, the software opens great possibilities in terms of data recovery. Its well-designed and user-friendly interface endows ecstasy of use.
Often, users face many difficulties in the event of data loss. In office environment, this situation can lead to a big trouble. However, since data recovery tool came into existence, it has simplified data recovery process and has solved data loss problems.

Key features:

  • Handy and well-organised interface
  • Automatic data recovery
  • Calibre to recover from any storage device
  • Supports multiple file formats.

License info: 1-computer license for 1 year, for home use.
Update policy:  No update.
Tech support policy:  No free tech support

  • YayıncıAkick Software
  • Sistem GereksinimleriAll Windows OS; 1 GB RAM; Approx. 50MB Hard disk
  • Fiyatı$99.99 ama bugün için tamamen ücretsiz
  • Dosya Boyutu2.6 MB
