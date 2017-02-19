DiskPulse Pro 9.3.16

Real-time disk change monitoring solution

İndirmek için kalan süre 00:00:00

DiskPulse is a real-time disk change monitoring solution allowing one to monitor one or more disks or directories, save reports and disk change monitoring statistics, export detected changes to a centralized SQL database, execute custom commands and send E-Mail notifications when unauthorized changes are detected in critical system files.

VIDEO TUTORIAL

  • DiskPulse Pro 9.3.16
  • YayıncıFlexense
  • Sistem GereksinimleriWindows 2000/ XP/ Vista/ 7/ 8/ 8.1/ 10; Windows Server 2003-2012 R2; 500 MHz veya daha iyisi CPU; 256 MB of system memory; 25 MB of free disk space
  • Fiyatı$25.00 ama bugün için tamamen ücretsiz
  • Dosya Boyutu10.6 MB
İndirmek için tıklayın

Okuyucu Yorumları

İlk yorum yapan siz olun
Sen de yorum yaz

 
İlginizi çekebilir

Günün En çok Okunanları
PlayStation Plus Kısa Süreliğine Ücretsiz Olacak
Twitter'dan Troll'leri Böyle Yok Sayacak!
Galaxy S8, Yeni Exynos 9 ile Gelebilir!
Galaxy S8'in Şeffaf Kılıf Fotoğrafları Sızdı
Lenovo, Gözünü Akıllı Telefon ve Sunucu Pazarına Dikti