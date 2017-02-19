DiskPulse Pro 9.3.16
Real-time disk change monitoring solution
DiskPulse is a real-time disk change monitoring solution allowing one to monitor one or more disks or directories, save reports and disk change monitoring statistics, export detected changes to a centralized SQL database, execute custom commands and send E-Mail notifications when unauthorized changes are detected in critical system files.
YayıncıFlexense
Sistem GereksinimleriWindows 2000/ XP/ Vista/ 7/ 8/ 8.1/ 10; Windows Server 2003-2012 R2; 500 MHz veya daha iyisi CPU; 256 MB of system memory; 25 MB of free disk space
Fiyatı$25.00 ama bugün için tamamen ücretsiz
Dosya Boyutu10.6 MB
