LeaderTask is a user-friendly task management app. Create your lists of tasks for every day, arrange them by projects, divide tasks into subtasks, set reminders for important tasks, attach documents to tasks, assign them to your friends/colleagues and a lot more!

We have carried out the most detailed comparison of LeaderTask with two strongest competitors!

What does LeaderTask can offer you but other can't:

You can divide tasks into subtasks in any number and nesting level. Subtasks can be also divided into smaller tasks;

Unique system "Antiforgetfulness". It allows you to remember all the tasks you planned to perform yesterday and days before yesterday, but you didn't do this. The system transfers overdue tasks in the list of tasks for today;

Real offline mode (you can work with tasks even without the Internet connection);

You can visually highlight tasks (by coloring them);

All time management systems are supported: GTD, Autofocus, Superfocus, Pomodoro Technique, Do It Tomorrow, Stephen Covey System and so on!

Please note: the license is provided for 1 user for 1 year (100% of features are available). One person can use the app on any number of devices (Windows, Mac, Android, iPhone, iPad)! Free lifetime app updates as well commercial usage is included!