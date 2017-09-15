ANALOG projects 3 (Win&Mac)
Retro looks for stylish photos!
The unique tools in ANALOG projects 3 allow you to play with light sources, hues, grain, vignetting, textures, blur and lens flare effects and create professionally styled images like a photo editing pro! ANALOG projects 3 gives you full control over every effect, which you can apply as a stylistic device to create your very own trendy look.
Main features:
- Professional SCA processing for the finest colour details;
- Scratch and sensor glitch corrector;
- Brand new presets calibrated by photographers;
- Can be used in various ways: Analog projects 3 works as a plug-in for Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, and as a standalone application.
Please note: the program archive includes Mac version a well!
- YayıncıFRANZIS Verlag GmbH
- Sistem GereksinimleriMin. System Requirements: Windows 10/8/7, Prozessor Core Duo, 2 GB HDD, 1.280 x 1024 Pixels Screen Çözünürlük, Graphic: DirectX-8-compatible, 128 MB, 32 bit renk depth; Mac OS X ab 10.7, 64 Bit, Prozessor Intel/G5, 2 GB HDD, 1.280 x 1024 Pixels Screen Çözünürlük
- Fiyatı$69.00 ama bugün için tamamen ücretsiz
- Dosya Boyutu427 MB
