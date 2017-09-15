The unique tools in ANALOG projects 3 allow you to play with light sources, hues, grain, vignetting, textures, blur and lens flare effects and create professionally styled images like a photo editing pro! ANALOG projects 3 gives you full control over every effect, which you can apply as a stylistic device to create your very own trendy look.

Main features:

Professional SCA processing for the finest colour details;

Scratch and sensor glitch corrector;

Brand new presets calibrated by photographers;

Can be used in various ways: Analog projects 3 works as a plug-in for Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, and as a standalone application.

Please note: the program archive includes Mac version a well!