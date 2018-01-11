2018'de görmeniz gereken 11 film!

2018, teknoloji ve film tutkunları için müthiş bir yıl olacak. Bilim kurgudan fantezi ve çizgi roman sevenlere 2018'de teknoloji tutkunu herkesin keyifle izleyeceği 11 filmi sıraladık.
1. Black Panther (Şubat)
Bilim kurgu, macera
Marvel Studios' Black Panther - Official Trailer
Captain America: Civil War'daki olaylardan sonrasını ele alan Black Panther, filmin karakterinin hikayesini sürdürüyor.
2. Annihilation (Şubat)
Bilim kurgu, korku
Annihilation (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures
Based on Jeff VanderMeer's best-selling Southern Reach Trilogy, Annihilation stars Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny and Oscar Isaac. It was written and directed by Alex Garland (Ex Machina, 28 Days Later).
Aynı isimdeki kitabı temel alan Annihilation, kocasının hayatını kurtarmaya çalışan bir biyologun hikayesini anlatıyor. Biyologun bu iş için bir felaket bölgesinde tehlikeli bir inceleme gerçekleştirmesi gerekiyor.
Aynı isimdeki oyunu temel alan Tomb Raider, film serisini en baştan alıyor. Film, Lara Croft'un babasının ortadan kaybolmasının ardından keşfedilmemiş adaya ilk çıkışını ve buradaki araştırmalarını anlatıyor.
Jaeger programı Pacific Rim'deki olayların 10 sene sonrasında gelişerek evrensel bir savunma kuvveti haline gelidi. Ancak yeni Kaiju tehdidinin ortaya çıkmasıyla yeni nesil Jaeger pilotlarının ileriye atılıp, insanlığı kurtarmak için tehditle savaşmaları gerekiyor.
5. Ready Player One (Mart)
READY PLAYER ONE - Official Trailer 1 [HD]
From filmmaker Steven Spielberg comes the science fiction action adventure “Ready Player One,” based on Ernest Cline’s bestseller of the same name, which has become a worldwide phenomenon.
The film is set in 2045, with the world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But the people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance). When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the entire world. When an unlikely young hero named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) decides to join the contest, he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger.
Bilim kurgu, aksiyon, macera
Aynı isimdeki kitabı temel alan Ready Player One, herkesin temel aktivitelerini OASIS adlı bir sanal alanda gerçekleştirdiği bir distopya geleceğini hayal ediyor. OASIS'in sahibi öldüğünde arkasında galip gelenin kazanacağı büyük bir bilmece bırakıyor.
6. The New Mutants (Nisan)
The New Mutants | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX
In Theaters April 13, 2018
Bilim kurgu, aksiyon, korku
X-Men evreninde geçen The New Mutants, gizli bir araştırma tesisinde sıkışıp kapan beş genç mutantın hikayesini anlatıyor.
7. Cloverfield 3 (Nisan)
Bilim kurgu, gizem, korku
Öncesinde God Particle olarak bilinen Cloverfield 3, 10 Cloverfield Lane gibi ayrı bir film olacak. Cloverfield filmlerinden bekleyeceğiniz üzere bu film de gizemini koruyor ve hakkında henüz çok şey bilinmiyor.
8. Rampage (Nisan)
Bilim kurgu, aksiyon, macera
RAMPAGE - OFFICIAL TRAILER 1 [HD]
Global megastar Dwayne Johnson headlines the action adventure "Rampage," directed by Brad Peyton.
Primatologist Davis Okoye (Johnson), a man who keeps people at a distance, shares an unshakable bond with George, the extraordinarily intelligent, silverback gorilla who has been in his care since birth. But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry mutates this gentle ape into a raging creature of enormous size. To make matters worse, it's soon discovered there are other similarly altered animals. As these newly created alpha predators tear across North America, destroying everything in their path, Okoye teams with a discredited genetic engineer to secure an antidote, fighting his way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend.
Aynı isimdeki oyunu temel alan Rampage, bir gorili, kurdu ve timsahı devasa canavarlara dönüştüren deneyin sonrasını konu alıyor. Bilim adamı bir panzehir yapıp, eskiden arkadaşı olan gorili kurtarabilecek mi?
9. Avengers: Infinity War (Mayıs)
Aksiyon, macera
Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War Official Trailer
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'nin dört sene sonrasında geçen Infinity War, Avengers'ı Guardians of the Galaxy ile bir araya getirerek Thanos'un Infinity Stones'u toplamasına engel olmaya çalışmasını konu alıyor.
10. Deadpool 2 (Haziran)
Aksiyon, macera, komedi
Deadpool’s “Wet on Wet” Teaser
In Theaters June 1, 2018
Filmde Wade Wilson hayatı için bir ilham kaynağı ararken, rüyalarına (Fransız bulldoklarını yetiştirmek) ulaşmak için çabalıyor. Bu devam filmi, ilk filmi ünlü yapan birçok şeyi içeriyor: Bolca aksyion ve mizah.
11. First man (Ekim)
Dram, tarih, biyografi
Listedeki tek tarihi drama olan First Man, aya ilk basan kişi olan Neil Armstrong'un hayatını ele alıyor. Filmin gerçek geek'ler için bir hazine değerinde olacağı şüphesiz.
Okuyucu Yorumlarıİlk yorum yapan siz olun Giriş Yapın