2019'un YouTube Rewind Videosu Yayınlandı

YouTube, her sene yayınladığı, yılın öne çıkan YouTube yayıncılarını ve videolarını bir araya getiren Rewind videosunun 2019 sürümünü yayınladı.
Geçen sene "beğenilmeme" rekoru kıran Rewind videosunda bu sene 10 milyon abone barajını geçen Enes Batur da bulunuyor. YouTube Rewind 2019: For the Record başlıklı yeni videoya göre 2019'un en çok "beğenme" alan videosu, MrBeast'in. 2019'un klibi olma unvanı ise 13,5 milyon defa beğenilen Shawn Mendes ve Camila Cabello'nun "Senorita" adlı şarkısı.
Oyun videoları, artık hayatın bir parçası ve istatistikler, 2019'da 100,2 milyar saat ile en çok Minecraft videosu izlendiğini gösteriyor. İkinci sırada ise Minecraft'ı uzaktan takip eden Fortnite yer alıyor.
YouTube Rewind 2019: For the Record | #YouTubeRewindIn 2018, we made something you didn’t like. For Rewind 2019, let’s see what you DID like.
Celebrating the creators, music and moments that mattered most to you in 2019.
To learn how the top lists in Rewind were generated:
Top lists featured the following channels:
@1MILLION Dance Studio
@A4
@Anaysa
@Andymation
@Ariana Grande
@Awez Darbar
@AzzyLand
@Billie Eilish
@Black Gryph0n
@BLACKPINK
@ChapkisDanceUSA
@Daddy Yankee
@David Dobrik
@Dude Perfect
@Felipe Neto
@Fischer's-?????—?-
@Galen Hooks
@ibighit
@James Charles
@jeffreestar
@Jelly
@Kylie Jenner
@LazarBeam
@Lil Dicky
@Lil Nas X
@LOUD
@LOUD Babi
@LOUD Coringa
@Magnet World
@MrBeast
@Nilson Izaias Papinho Oficial
@Noah Schnapp
@???? ???? Paik's Cuisine
@Pencilmation
@PewDiePie
@SethEverman
@shane
@Shawn Mendes
@Team Naach
@whinderssonnunes
@???-Workman
@???? one meal a day
To see the full list of featured channels in Rewind 2019, visit:
Okuyucu Yorumlarıİlk yorum yapan siz olun Giriş Yapın