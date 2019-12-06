2019'un YouTube Rewind Videosu Yayınlandı

Geride kalan yılın en iyi YouTuber'larını bir araya getiren YouTube Rewind videosunun 2019 sürümü yayınlandı!

YouTube, her sene yayınladığı, yılın öne çıkan YouTube yayıncılarını ve videolarını bir araya getiren Rewind videosunun 2019 sürümünü yayınladı.

Geçen sene "beğenilmeme" rekoru kıran Rewind videosunda bu sene 10 milyon abone barajını geçen Enes Batur da bulunuyor. YouTube Rewind 2019: For the Record başlıklı yeni videoya göre 2019'un en çok "beğenme" alan videosu, MrBeast'in. 2019'un klibi olma unvanı ise 13,5 milyon defa beğenilen Shawn Mendes ve Camila Cabello'nun "Senorita" adlı şarkısı.

Oyun videoları, artık hayatın bir parçası ve istatistikler, 2019'da 100,2 milyar saat ile en çok Minecraft videosu izlendiğini gösteriyor. İkinci sırada ise Minecraft'ı uzaktan takip eden Fortnite yer alıyor.

