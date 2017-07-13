Android Experiments'tan Çıkan 5 Harika Deney!

Açık ve esnek bir platform olan Android, geliştiricilerin hayal güçlerini sergilemelerine izin veriyor. Google, yaratıcılıklarını göstermek isteyen geliştiriciler için 2015'te Android Experiments'ı başlatmıştı. Aşağıda bu girişim sayesinde ortaya çıkan en iyi Android deneylerini sıraladık.
1. Hunger Moji
Android'in oyun konusunda herhangi bir sıkıntısı yok. HungerMoji'yi diğerlerinden ayıran ise oyunun uyarı alanında oynanması.
HungerMoji - Notification Game (demo)A demo of HungerMoji - Notification Game
Google Play'den indirin: HungerMoji – Notification Game
2. Taskzy
Taskzy, belirli koşullara göre uygulamaları açmanıza ve diğer uygulamalara uyarı göndermenize izin veriyor. Bu koşullar arasında saat, konum, hava durumu, kulaklık durumu ve kullanıcı etkinliği var.
Taskzy Short Version
Google Play'den indirin: Taskzy
3. Inkspace
Inkspace ile ekranda herhangi bir şekil çizebiliyor ve telefonunuzu eğerek onu üç boyutlu hale getirip döndürebiliyorsunuz.
ink space app demo (android experiments)ink space is a small experimental drawing tool which uses the accelerometer on your android device to move the drawings you make in 3d. It's part of the android experiments initiative.
The project itself it fairly straight forward you can draw, move the phone by tilting in different directions, adjust line that you are drawing, create an animated line which pulses and re-draws itself and record an animated gif of whatever you make. Double-tapping (or hitting the trash icon in the menu) clears the app.
As an artist I'm experimenting with new types of drawing tools, and what does drawing in the 21st century look like -- ink space is research in that realm. If have a drawing basically in your hands, what does it look like to move around that drawing and experience more as a dimensional form that requires you to both draw and move.
Google Play'den indirin: Inkspace
4. Between Us
Between Us ile iki telefonu eşleştirip, aralarındaki mesafeyi bir miktar gariplik çerçevesinde ölçebilirsiniz. Uygulama mesafeyi geleneksel ölçü birimleri yerine basketbol topu, kalem, dağ, balina gibi eğlenceli şeyleri kullanıyor.
Between Us - An Android ExperimentBetween Us is an Android Experiment that explores distance and connectedness between two people. Pair two devices with NFC, then install the widget to see the distance between them in real-time, with fun units like basketballs, pencils, mountains and whales.
Google Play'den indirin: Between Us
5. Sprayscape
Sprayscape, Google'ın sanal gerçeklik deneylerinden bir tanesi ve telefonunuzla yüzleri, yerleri ve her şeyi spreyle boyamanıza izin veriyor. Oluşturduğunuz görüntüleri Facebook'ta bir bağlantı yoluyla paylaşabiliyor veya Google Drive'da saklayabiliyorsunuz.
Sprayscape - a perfectly imperfect VR-ish cameraGet the app at
Sprayscape is a quick hack using the phone’s gyroscope to take pictures on the inside of a 360-degree sphere. Just point your phone and tap the screen to spray faces, places, or anything else onto your canvas. Like what you’ve captured? Share your creations via a link and your friends can jump into your scapes and have a look around using their phones or even Google Cardboard.
Google Play'den indirin: Sprayscape
