Bu 8 Oyun, Önümüzdeki Günlere Damga Vuracak!

E3 2019 öncesinde Los Angeles'ta yapılan PC Gaming Show 2019, efsane olmaya aday tanıtımlara sahne oldu. Etkinlikten seçtiğimiz 8 oyunu aşağıda sıraladık.
Evil Genius 2: World Domination
Evil Genius 2 trailer - PC Gaming Show 2019Evil Genius, the cult-classic strategy game, is back. Revealed at the PC Gaming Show 2019, you can find out more details here:
Evil Genius'un gerçek anlamda devamı olacak olan oyunun videosu, oyun içerisinden değil. Ancak oyunun eğlenceyi ve renkliliği koruyacağı anlaşılıyor.
Chivalry 2
Chivalry 2 - Announcement Trailer - E3 2019Return to the Ultimate Medieval Battlefield; Chivalry 2 Announced at E3 2019
Tripwire Interactive Partners with Torn Banner Studios to Publish Sequel to the Genre-Defining First-person Slasher that Brings Medieval Battlefields to Life
Los Angeles – June 10, 2019 – Independent games developer and publisher Tripwire Interactive is proud to announce its partnership with developer Torn Banner Studios to publish Chivalry 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the genre-defining, multiplayer first-person slasher that brought brutal medieval battlefields to life in gruesome cinematic fashion. First announced at the PC Gaming Show E3 2019 press conference, Chivalry 2 is currently in development for PC and is targeting a 2020 release and will debut on the Epic Games Store and release on other PC platforms 12 months later. To embed or watch the Chivalry 2 announcement trailer on YouTube, please head here.
RETURN TO THE ULTIMATE MEDIEVAL BATTLEFIELD
Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer first-person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles where players will experience the thrill of combat in massive 64-player battlefields brought to life. Chivalry’s flagship Team Objective game mode brings narrative to multiplayer by having players battle across multiple stages in contextualized objectives, thrusting the player into the action of all their favorite medieval movie scenes.
EPIC CINEMATIC EXPERIENCE
Players will immerse themselves in the sounds and sights of battle as they are thrust into iconic moments of the era, from the heavy thunder of cavalry charges to forest ambushes, sprawling castle sieges, and good old looting and pillaging. Survive waves of fiery arrows raining down from above, slay multiple enemies with a single strike and ride to war on horseback to claim glory by your blade. Riveting sound and effects ensure every blow lands with the sickening thud of steel sinking into bone, making Chivalry 2 the ultimate aggression outlet and emotional release. Think punching bag or stress ball!
BECOME A WARRIOR OF LEGEND
Whether you seek to become a Heroic warrior, a blood-soaked murderer or the village goofball, enhanced player expression brings thousands of new voice-lines, deep character customization and a wide range of emotes expanding upon the series iconic battle cries allow for an impressive range of epic and hilarious roleplay opportunities. Whether you want to experience the intensity of Braveheart or the comedy of Monty Python, all the romance of the medieval era awaits.
MASTER THE BLADE
Players will unleash their inner beast with weighty and satisfying combat utilizing a massive arsenal of brutal medieval weaponry. Based heavily on player feedback, Chivalry 2 introduces a revamped, faster, and more fluid combat system that also offers an expanded range of creative choices, allowing players to perfect their own strategy and playstyle. The ability to fight through the pain while wounded or bleeding out and roll back to your feet from the ground or fight on even when down a limb gives players the chance to become a hero or die a good death.
“With Chivalry 2 we are bringing the grit and emotions of an epic cinematic medieval battlefield to a completely new level,” said Torn Banner Studios’ President Steve Piggott. “We have fixed the issues of the first game by redesigning our combat, animation and movement systems from the ground up and the result is a deeply satisfying and weighty physicality to every interaction. With an expanded combat moveset allowing for far greater player creativity, a re-imagining of our Team Objective game mode at scale and a focus on AAA level polish and visuals, Chivalry 2 is set to become the first true advancement in the genre.”
"The original Chivalry was an incredibly successful phenomenon that established the first-person medieval combat genre," said Tripwire CEO John Gibson. "We're very honored to be able to team up with our good friends at Torn Banner Studios to bring Chivalry 2 to fans. When two of the most successful, customer focused independent studios in the world collaborate, great things are going to happen. Chivalry 2 is coming. The king of medieval combat games is back. Long live the king!"
İlk olarak Epic Games Store'da 2020'nin başında yayınlanacak olan Chivalry 2, sevdiğiniz ortaçağ filmlerindeki savaş sahneleri birinci kişiden kontrol etmenizi sağlayacak.
Midnight Ghost Hunt
Midnight Ghost Hunt trailer - PC Gaming Show 2019A 4v4 prop hunt game where the props fight back. Ghosts possesses objects, ghost hunters try to find them, and when the clock strikes midnight, the tables are turned. Find out more here:
Midnight Ghost Hunt'ta hayalet avcılarını veya hayaletleri kontrol ediyorsunuz. Hayaletleri seçerseniz, amacınız dövüşmek yerine gece yarısına saklanmak oluyor. Bunun ardından hayaletler ek güç kazanıyor ve hayalet izi süren dedektiflere saldırabiliyor.
Remnant: From the Ashes
Official Story Trailer | Remnant: From the AshesTo defeat an evil that threatens to consume our world and the countless worlds beyond, you must seek the source of death itself... and rise to meet it! ??????
Available August 20, 2019 on Xbox One, Sony PlayStation®4, Steam, and Arc.
Canavarlara karşı savaşacağınız bu co-op aksiyon oyununda çok kez yenilip ölmeye alışacaksınız. 20 Ağustos'ta çıkacak oyun için 16 Ağustos'ta "VIP" erişimi sunulacak.
Shenmue 3
Shenmue 3 gameplay trailer - PC Gaming Show 2019Shenmue 3 gets another gameplay trailer, this time full of punching and kicking as our hero takes on a band on drunken thugs. Revealed at the PC Gaming Show 2019, Shenmue 3 will also now be an Epic Game Store exclusive.
En önemli Dreamcast oyunlarından biri olan Shenmue, sonunda üçüncü oyunuyla geri dönüyor. 19 Kasım 2019'da yayınlanacak olan Shenmue 3, eski görünen 3B grafikleriyle etkilemese bile, dövüş sanatları ve hikayesiyle sizi saracak.
Borderlands 3
Borderlands 3 Official E3 Trailer - We Are MayhemAnswer the call and charge head-first into the mayhem as one of four badass new Vault Hunters, each with their own deep skill trees and insanely powerful abilities.
ABOUT BORDERLANDS 3
The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure. Blast your way through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, collect loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.
Key Features:
A MAYHEM-FUELED THRILL RIDE
Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power. Only you, a thrill-seeking Vault Hunter, have the arsenal and allies to take them down.
YOUR VAULT HUNTER, YOUR PLAYSTYLE
Become one of four extraordinary Vault Hunters, each with unique abilities, playstyles, deep skill trees, and tons of personalization options. All Vault Hunters are capable of awesome mayhem alone, but together they are unstoppable.
LOCK, LOAD, AND LOOT
With bazillions of guns and gadgets, every fight is an opportunity to score new gear. Firearms with self-propelling bullet shields? Check. Rifles that spawn fire-spewing volcanoes? Obviously. Guns that grow legs and chase down enemies while hurling verbal insults? Yeah, got that too.
NEW BORDERLANDS
Discover new worlds beyond Pandora, each featuring unique environments to explore and enemies to destroy. Tear through hostile deserts, battle your way across war-torn cityscapes, navigate deadly bayous, and more!
QUICK & SEAMLESS CO-OP ACTION
Play with anyone at any time online or in split-screen co-op, regardless of your level or mission progress. Take down enemies and challenges as a team, but reap rewards that are yours alone – no one misses out on loot.
RPG ile FPS türünü bir araya getiren Borderlands 3, 13 Eylül'de PC'ye gelecek. Level sınırı 50'ye yükseltilen oyunda el bombalarında da yenilikler var.
Maneater
Maneater trailer - PC Gaming Show 2019The 'shark-PG' is back. Tripewire's new trailer gives us some much-needed story details in their new action RPG where you play as a shark who savages swimming and animals alike.
Tripwire Interactive'e göre Maneater, "Grand Theft Auto'nun köpek balığı sürümü". Önüne çıkan her şeyi yiyen bir köpek balığını kontrol etmek bir çılgınlık, ancak büyüme ve gelişim gibi faktörleri de düşünmeniz gerekecek.
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur's Gate 3 - Announcement Teaser - UNCUTDeveloped by the creators of Divinity: Original Sin 2, Baldur's Gate III is the official next adventure in the venerable Baldur's Gate series. The teaser trailer shows a return of a malevolent presence to Baldur's Gate, intent on devouring it from the inside out, corrupting everything that remains in the Forgotten Realms. The fate of the Forgotten Realms lies in your hands.
PC Gaming Show, geçen hafta ilk kez gördüğümüz Baldur's Gate 3 hakkında yeni bilgiler edinmemizi sağladı. Oyunun Kasım 2019'da çıkacağı söyleniyor ancak tam bir gün verilmiyor.
