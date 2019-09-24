Galaxy Fold, Toza Karşı Koyamadı

Galaxy Fold, bir YouTube kanalının yaptığı testlerde düşmelere karşı ne kadar dayanıklı olduğunu gösterdi!
Galaxy Fold'un ne kadar dayanıklı olduğu merak edilen bir konu. Popüler YouTube kanalı JerryRigEverything, yenilenen Galaxy Fold'u her zamanki dayanıklılık testlerine tabi tuttu ve telefon, farklı yüksekliklerden düşmelere dayanarak şaşırttı.
Bununla birlikte Galaxy Fold'un toza karşı pek dayanıklı olmadığı anlaşıldı. Samsung, tozun telefonun içine girmesine yönelik önlemler alsa da YouTube kanalı, toz ve kiri menteşe mekanizmasına sokmayı başardı. Böylece Samsung'un aldığı önlemlerin tam olarak yeterli olmadığı anlaşıldı.
Samsung Galaxy Fold Durability Test! - Is it STILL fragile?!
The Galaxy Fold is here for its official durability test! See what your phone looks like with the new Robot Skin HERE: The Galaxy Fold was announced about a year ago, but then over the course of that year, the Samsung Galaxy Fold was delayed for quite a while because of structural issues. The screen wasn't strong enough, and dust was getting inside the device. So Samsung canceled their customers preorders, added a few new slight design changes, and here we are, almost a year after the first announcement, with Version 2 of the Galaxy Fold.
Is this new version of the Galaxy Fold stronger than the original? Is it strong enough for every day life? Today we will find out with a Samsung Galaxy Fold durability test. We are going to see what the Fold is made out of, and see how soft the inner screen is. And maybe find out why so many of them were breaking in the first place.
Buna karşın Galaxy Fold kullanıcılarının telefonlarını bilerek kir ve toza batırmayacağı bir gerçek. Yine de JerryRigEverything'e kulak verip telefonu plaja götürmemenizde fayda var.
Bunun dışında testte menteşenin gayet sağlam olduğu ve geriye katlamaya dayandığı anlaşıldı. Ancak testler, iç kısımdaki ekranın kolayca çizilebildiğini ortaya koydu. Bunun muhtemel nedeni, ekranın camla kaplı olmaması.
JRE'nin testlerini yukarıdaki (dayanıklılık testi) ve aşağıdaki (düşürme testi) videolarda izleyebilirsiniz.
Samsung Galaxy Fold DROP Test! Shockingly Durable
The New Samsung Galaxy Fold Drop Test! How durable is it? Unboxing, Quick Review & DROP Test. Actually surprising results.
