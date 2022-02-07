GeForce NOW'a "Dying Light 2: Stay Human" Dahil Olmak Üzere 30 Yeni Oyun

Oyuncular, 4 Şubat'ta piyasaya sürülecek olan, Steam ve Epic Games Store'a gelecek olan Dying Light 2 Stay Human'a GeForce NOW üzerinden ulaşabilecek. Eşsiz görüntü kalitesi ışın izlemeli global aydınlatma, yansımalar ve gölgeler de dahil olmak üzere zenginleştirilmiş bir dünya deneyimlenebilecek.
Bu hafta gelen, geliştirilmiş görseller, artırılmış animasyon ve ödüllü hikayesiyle Life is Strange Remastered ile tek oyunculu aksiyon oyunu Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered'ın da aralarında bulunduğu dört oyunla birlikte bu ay toplamda 30 yeni oyun kütüphaneye eklenecek.
Bu hafta kütüphaneye eklenen oyunların listesi:
- Life is Strange Remastered (1 Şubat'ta yeni sürüm Steam'de)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered (1 Şubat'ta yeni sürüm Steam'de)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human (Yeni sürüm 4 Şubat'ta Steam ve Epic Games Store'da)
- Warm Snow (Steam)
Şubat ayında eklenecek tüm oyunlar:
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood (Yeni Sürüm 7 Şubat'ta Steam ve Epic Games Store'da)
- Sifu (Yeni Sürüm 8 Şubat'ta Epic Games Store'da)
- Diplomacy is Not an Option (Yeni sürüm 9 Şubat'ta Steam'de)
- SpellMaster: The Saga (Yeni sürüm 16 Şubat'ta Steam'de)
- SCP: Pandemic (Yeni sürüm 22 Şubat'ta Steam'de)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition (Yeni sürüm 22 Şubat'ta Steam'de)
- Martha is Dead (Yeni sürüm 24 Şubat'ta Steam ve Epic Games Store'da)
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (Steam)
- AWAY: The Survival Series (Steam ve Epic Games Store)
- Citadel: Forged With Fire (Steam)
- Escape Simulator (Steam)
- Galactic Civilizations III (Steam)
- Haven (Steam)
- Labyrinthine Dreams (Steam)
- March of Empires (Steam)
- Modern Combat 5 (Steam)
- Parkasaurus (Steam)
- People Playground (Steam)
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (Steam)
- Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion (Steam)
- Train Valley 2 (Steam)
- TROUBLESHOOTER: Abandoned Children (Steam)
- Truberbrook (Steam)
- Two Worlds Epic Edition (Steam)
- Valley (Steam)
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter (Steam ve Epic Games Store)
