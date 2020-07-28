OnePlus Nord, Dayanıklılık Testlerinde Sınıfta Kaldı

Geçtiğimiz günlerde resmi olarak tanıtılan OnePlus Nord, uygun fiyatı ile dikkatleri üzerine toplamıştı. Ama bu ilgi çeken telefon, konu dayanıklılık olduğunda pek de başarılı görünmüyor.

OnePlus Nord dayanıklılık testini geçemedi

OnePlus Nord geçtiğimiz hafta resmen tanıtılmış, uygun fiyatıyla dikkatleri üzerine toplamıştı. Ancak 400 dolar fiyat etiketi ile raflara çıkan OnePlus Nord'un tabi tutulduğu dayanıklılık testleri ise, görünüşe bakılırsa hayal kırıklığı yaratacak cinsten.

Plastik ağırlıklı bir kasaya sahip olan OnePlus Nord, pek çok akıllı telefona yapılan çizilme, bükülme testlerine tabi tutuldu. Dayanıklılık testini gerçekleştiren Youtube kanalı JerryRigEverything, kullanıcılara sonuçları aktardı.

oneplus nord dayanıklılık testi

OnePlus Nord Dayanıklılık Testi Sonuçları

JerryRigEverything'in testinde, OnePlus Nord'un pek çok akıllı telefon gibi 6. seviyeden itibaren çizilmeye başladığı görülüyor. Cihazın çerçevesi ise oldukça kolay soyulabiliyor.

Öte yandan OnePlus Nord yanma testinden de geçemedi. Ekranda oluşan ateş izi ekran soğusa da düzelmedi.

Ardından bükülme testine geçildi ve OnePlus Nord'un kolaylıkla bükülebildiği, iki tarafa bükülse de eski haline dönemediği görülüyor. Ayrıca biraz zorlayınca plastik çerçeve kırıldı ve ekranın da çatlaması ile telefon artık kullanılamaz hale geldi.

OnePlus Nord Dayanıklılık Testi - Video İzle

OnePlus Nord Durability Test! - Sacrifices were made...OnePlus Nord Durability Test! - Sacrifices were made...
Making a 'cheaper' phone means sacrifices have to be made somewhere... This OnePlus Nord Durability Test helps us find out where. Grab your Teardown Nord case here: or the Teardown Skin from dbrand here: The OnePlus Nord is one of the coolest looking phones that ive seen this year. The Vibrant marble blue is super eye catching. Today we are going to find out how durable the OnePlus Nord is with the Standard JerryRigEverythig durability tests. Starting with the scratch test, the seeing what the phone is made of with my razor blade. And finally finishing off with the bend test. *Follow me for updates!* Instagram: Facebook: Twitter: LARGE tool kit: Travel Tool Kit: Green Pry tool: Metal phone opening tool: Replacement phone parts: The camera I used to film this video: The Lens I used for this video: Wide angle lens: And this Metabones adapter: This is the drone I use: TO SEND ME STUFF: See my P.0. Box on my 'About page': JerryRigEverything assumes no liability for property damage or injury incurred as a result of any of the information contained in this video. JerryRigEverything recommends safe practices when working with power tools, automotive lifts, lifting tools, jack stands, electrical equipment, blunt instruments, chemicals, lubricants, expensive electronics, or any other tools or equipment seen or implied in this video. Due to factors beyond the control of JerryRigEverything, no information contained in this video shall create any express or implied warranty or guarantee of any particular result. Any injury, damage or loss that may result from improper use of these tools, equipment, or the information contained in this video is the sole responsibility of the user and not JerryRigEverything. Only attempt your own repairs if you can accept personal responsibility for the results, whether they are good or bad.

