OnePlus Nord, Dayanıklılık Testlerinde Sınıfta Kaldı

OnePlus Nord geçtiğimiz hafta resmen tanıtılmış, uygun fiyatıyla dikkatleri üzerine toplamıştı. Ancak 400 dolar fiyat etiketi ile raflara çıkan OnePlus Nord'un tabi tutulduğu dayanıklılık testleri ise, görünüşe bakılırsa hayal kırıklığı yaratacak cinsten.
Plastik ağırlıklı bir kasaya sahip olan OnePlus Nord, pek çok akıllı telefona yapılan çizilme, bükülme testlerine tabi tutuldu. Dayanıklılık testini gerçekleştiren Youtube kanalı JerryRigEverything, kullanıcılara sonuçları aktardı.
OnePlus Nord Dayanıklılık Testi Sonuçları
JerryRigEverything'in testinde, OnePlus Nord'un pek çok akıllı telefon gibi 6. seviyeden itibaren çizilmeye başladığı görülüyor. Cihazın çerçevesi ise oldukça kolay soyulabiliyor.
Öte yandan OnePlus Nord yanma testinden de geçemedi. Ekranda oluşan ateş izi ekran soğusa da düzelmedi.
Ardından bükülme testine geçildi ve OnePlus Nord'un kolaylıkla bükülebildiği, iki tarafa bükülse de eski haline dönemediği görülüyor. Ayrıca biraz zorlayınca plastik çerçeve kırıldı ve ekranın da çatlaması ile telefon artık kullanılamaz hale geldi.
OnePlus Nord Dayanıklılık Testi - Video İzle
OnePlus Nord Durability Test! - Sacrifices were made...Making a 'cheaper' phone means sacrifices have to be made somewhere... This OnePlus Nord Durability Test helps us find out where. Grab your Teardown Nord case here: or the Teardown Skin from dbrand here:
The OnePlus Nord is one of the coolest looking phones that ive seen this year. The Vibrant marble blue is super eye catching. Today we are going to find out how durable the OnePlus Nord is with the Standard JerryRigEverythig durability tests. Starting with the scratch test, the seeing what the phone is made of with my razor blade. And finally finishing off with the bend test.
