Qualcomm, Snapdragon 8cx'n Hızını Gösterdi

Qualcomm, senenin sonunda PC'lerde kullanılmaya başlanacak Snapdragon 8cx'in hızını paylaştığı videolarla sergiledi!
Qualcomm, Intel'in U serisi Core i5 işlemcisiyle yarışması için geliştirdiği Snapdragon 8cx Compute Platform'u geçen seneki Snapdragon Teknoloji Zirvesi'nde tanıtmıştı. Qualcomm'un işlemcileri, sekiz Kyro 495 çekirdeği ve bir Adreno 680 ile geliyordu.
Windows 10 Enterprise'ı bile çalıştırabilen bu işlemcileri kullanan cihazları 2019'un sonlarına doğru görebileceğiz. Ancak Qualcomm, şimdiden bir dizi video yayınlayarak Snapdragon 8cx'li PC'lerin farklı görevleri nasıl çalıştırdığını gösterdi. Aşağıda izleyebileceğiniz videolar, "aşırı çoklu görev", "web tarama", "Microsoft Excel" "dosya sıkıştırma", "Microsoft Outlook", "Paint 3D" ve "Adobe Photoshop" başlıkları altında yeni platformun performansını gözler önüne seriyor.
Snapdragon 8cx brings extreme multitasking to PCs
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform, the world’s first 7nm platform purpose-built for PCs, enables faster and more efficient multitasking. This side-by-side video shows how an 8cx-powered PC completes the same tasks on seven applications faster than a competitor.
Snapdragon 8cx brings faster web browsing to PCs
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform, the world’s first 7nm platform purpose-built for PCs, enables faster and more efficient web browsing. This side-by-side video shows how an 8cx-powered PC launches a web browser and loads 10 web pages faster than a competitor.
Snapdragon 8cx runs Microsoft Excel faster than competitors
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform, the world’s first 7nm platform purpose-built for PCs, can run programs like Microsoft Excel faster and more efficiently. This side-by-side video shows how an 8cx-powered PC loads a 10,000 row workbook and creates a Pivot Chart faster than a competitor.
Snapdragon 8cx 5G compresses files faster than competitors
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform, the world’s first 7nm platform purpose-built for PCs, can compress files faster and more efficiently. This side-by-side video shows how an 8cx-powered PC compresses a 1GB file faster than a competitor.
Snapdragon 8cx runs Microsoft Outlook faster than competitors
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform, the world’s first 7nm platform purpose-built for PCs, can run programs like Microsoft Outlook faster and more efficiently. This side-by-side video shows how an 8cx-powered PC launches the application, creates an email, attaches a file, and sends faster than a competitor.
Snapdragon 8cx runs Microsoft Paint 3D faster than competitors
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform, the world’s first 7nm platform purpose-built for PCs, can run programs like Microsoft Paint 3D faster and more efficiently. This side-by-side video shows how an 8cx-powered PC launches the application, loads a 3D object, and animates it faster than a competitor.
Snapdragon 8cx runs Adobe Photoshop faster than competitors
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform, the world’s first 7nm platform purpose-built for PCs, can run programs like Adobe Photoshop faster and more efficiently. This side-by-side video shows how an 8cx-powered PC launches the application, imports an image, and applies blur faster than a competitor.
Qualcomm ve Lenovo, ilk Snapdragon 8cx işlemcili PC'yi de duyurdular ancak bu cihaz 2020'den önce gelmeyecek olan Snapdragon 8cx 5G Compute Platform'u kullanıyor. Standart Snapdragon 8cx'i kullanan cihazlar, bu senenin sonunda ortaya çıkacaklar.
