Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Sürümü İçin Müthiş Video

Rockstar Games, Red Dead Redemption 2 PC sürümü için yeni ve etkileyici bir tanıtım videosu yayınladı!
Levent Öztürk
Red Dead Redemption 2'nin PC sürümünün yayımına sadece haftalar kalması ile beraber Rockstar Games'in, bekleyebileceğimiz çözünürlük ve fps'yi gösteren yeni bir video yayınlamasının vakti gelmişti... Ana karakter Arthur Morgan'ın (seslendiren Roger Clark) etkileyici konuşmasını içeren tanıtım videosu, PC sürümünün pek çok güncellemesi ve maksimum 4K çözünürlüğün yeniliklerini gösteriyor.
Bu yeniliklerin arasında çizim mesafeleri, geliştirilmiş gölgeler, daha gerçekçi kürk ve ot dokuları da dahil olmak üzere pek çok güncelleme bulunuyor. Ayrıca bu tanıtım videosu, konsollarda mümkün olmayan 60fps ile izlenebiliyor.
Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Trailer
Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC brings the epic story of Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang to life in breathtaking new ways – with no shortage of dazzling technical enhancements that deliver deeper immersion. These include increased draw distances, improved shadows and lighting, new grass and fur textures, and much more – complemented by a host of exciting new content additions for the game’s Story Mode.
Watch the new trailer above to see Red Dead Redemption 2 in stunning 4K/60 frames per second and see how packed full of new details and greater fidelity every corner of this vast open world is. From the claw marks of a passing bear at the base of a tree in Big Valley and the individual spines on a cactus in New Austin, to a train passing on a far horizon and embers sparkling in the New Hanover night sky.
Red Dead Redemption 2 will be available for PC on November 5th. Pre-purchase the game exclusively via the Rockstar Games Launcher by October 22nd to receive two free classic Rockstar Games PC titles along with additional pre-purchase incentives including bonuses for Story Mode and 50 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online.
Pre-Purchase now via the Rockstar Launcher:
PC Release Info:
Rockstar Games, kendi istemcilerinde 22 Ekim tarihinden önce Red Dead Redemption 2'yi satın alan kişilere "iki bedava PC oyunu, premium sürümlerine bedava yükseltme, bonus oyun içeriği ve daha fazlasını" sunuyor.
Epic Games Store ve Steam gibi diğer mağazalarda ön siparişler 23 Ekim tarihinde başlayacak ve Red Dead Redemption 2, 5 Kasım tarihinde PC için yayımlanacak.
Okuyucu Yorumlarıİlk yorum yapan siz olun Giriş Yapın