Saints Row, Sürprizlerle Geri Dönmeye Hazır! İşte Saints Row Çıkış Tarihi

Deep Silver ve Volition, Gamescom canlı yayında, açık dünya aksiyon serisi Saints Row'un yeni oyunun duyurdu. Yeni Saints Row'da kurgusal Santo Ileso şehrinde dolaşan üç ana çete bizleri karşılıyor: Los Panteros, The Idols ve Marshall. Bu çeteler doğal olarak güç için savaşıyor.
Volition, yeni Saints Row hakkında şunları söylüyor: "Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en büyük ve en iyi Saints Row oyun alanını deneyimlemeye hazır olun!"
Geliştirici, oyuncuların ana karakterleri Boss'u yaratmalarına izin vermek için şimdiye kadarki en kapsamlı araçları vaat ediyor; yani karakter özelleştirmesi büyük yeniliklerle geri dönüyor. Co-op oyun modu da onaylanmış durumda, ancak kaç oyuncu olacağı henüz belli değil.
Son ana oyun olan Saints Row IV, sekiz yıl önce piyasaya sürülmüştü. 2015'te piyasaya sürülen ve bağımsız bir genişleme olan Gat Out of Hell, ardından 2017'de bir spin-off aksiyon oyunu olan Agents of Mayhem geldi. Bu arada, Saints Row: The Third'ün remaster'ı da geçen yıl çıktı.
Saints Row, 25 Şubat 2022'de PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X-S, PlayStation 4 ve PlayStation 5 için yayınlanacak. PC sürümü, lansman sırasında Epic Games Store'a özel olacak. Oyunun tanıtım videosunu hemen aşağıda izleyebilirsiniz...
SAINTS ROW Official Announce TrailerSaints Row arrives February 25 2022. Witness the birth of the Saints.
In a world rife with crime, where lawless factions fight for power, a group of young friends embark on their own criminal venture, as they rise to the top in their bid to become Self Made.
Experience the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever created; the unique sprawling world of Santo Ileso is the backdrop for a wild, larger than life sandbox of thrilling side hustles, criminal ventures and blockbuster missions, as you shoot, drive, and wingsuit your way to the top.
As the future Boss, with Neenah, Kevin, and Eli by your side, you’ll form The Saints – and take on Los Panteros, The Idols, and Marshall as you build your empire across the streets of Santo Ileso and battle for control of the city. Ultimately Saints Row is the story of a start-up company, it’s just that the business The Saints are in happens to be crime.
Key Features:
Witness the Birth of The Saints – Play through an action blockbuster original story full of criminality, extraordinary scenes and signature surprises laced with humor.
Discover the Weird, Wild, West – Dive in to Santo Ileso, the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever, spread across nine unique districts surrounded by the vast, majestic beauty of the Southwest Desert.
Build Your Criminal Empire – Take over the city block by block, wage war against enemy factions and tighten your grip on the streets with ingenious criminal ventures.
Fire Guns. LOTS of Guns – Shoot revolvers from the hip, fire and forget with a rocket launcher, or obliterate up close using melee heavyweights, complete with brutal takedowns. A vast variety of familiar and exotic weapons, all customizable, and all deadly fun.
Take to the Streets and the Skies – Blast through urban and desert environments in any one of the cars, bikes, planes, helicopters, VTOLs, hoverbikes, hoverboards, go-karts or equip your wingsuit to swoop around.
Unprecedented Customization – Create the Boss of your dreams, with the most extensive character customization suite ever seen in the series, then complete the look with incredible options for weapons and vehicles.
Seamless Co-Op – Experience everything on offer with a friend at any time, via fully untethered drop-in / dropout co-op, skipping the need to take either of you out of the outlandish action. Play nice together, or play all new pranks on your team mate. After all, who’s the Boss now.
