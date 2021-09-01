Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Ne Kadar Dayanıklı: İşte İşkence Testi Sonuçları...

Samsung'un kısa bir süre önce tanıttığı yeni katlanabilir akıllı telefonu Galaxy Z Fold3'ü tanıtıldığı gibi incelemiştik hatırlarsanız. Şirketin çok şeyler beklediği katlanabilir akıllı telefon ailesinin bu yeni modelinin dayanıklılığı da selef modele göre artırılmış durumda. Yeni Galaxy Z Fold3, yüzde 80 daha güçlü bir gövde, daha parlak ve daha güçlü bir ekran ve suya karşı dayanıklılık için IPX8 sertifikasıyla bir önceki modele göre büyük iddialara sahip. Peki, Galaxy Z Fold3 gerçekte ne kadar dayanıklı?
Akıllı telefonlara işkence testi yapmasıyla ünlü JerryRigEverything, Galaxy Z Fold3'ü atlamamış. YouTube kanalında yayınladığı 12 dakikalık videoda Galaxy Z Fold3'e tüm işkenceleri uygulayan JerryRigEverything, özellikle Gorilla Glass DX ile kaplanan yeni kamera lenslerini şaşırtıcı derecede çizilmeye dayanıklı bulmuş.
Is the Galaxy Fold 3 really 80% Stronger?! - Durability Test!Its time to Durability Test Samsungs newest folding phone, the Galaxy Fold 3. Grab a teardown skin for your phone HERE: Samsung has been making folding phones for a few years now, Along with a few Galaxy Flips. This time around though, they say their inner flexible screen is 80% stronger than last time around. Shall we put that to the test? There is only one way to find out how strong that middle flexible screen is, and thats with a JerryRigEverything durability test.
Ekranın geçen yıla göre daha güçlü olduğunu da görünürken, yine de bu ekran zarar görmez değil. Fakat S Pen Fold Edition'ı kullanarak telefonun ekranına bastırmak herhangi bir zarar vermiyor. Bu da ekranın, kalem ile kullanımı için önemli bir not.
Galaxy Z Fold3'ün alüminyum gövdesi de oldukça sağlam dururken, elbette bir kesici alet ile ona zarar verebiliyorsunuz. Nasıl olduğunu hemen yukarıdaki Galaxy Z Fold3 işkence testinde görebilirsiniz.
