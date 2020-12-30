Volkswagen'in Mobil Şarj Robotu, Çalışırken İlk Kez Böyle Görüntülendi

Volkswagen'in prototip EV şarj robotunun pratikte nasıl çalışacağını artık daha net bir şekilde biliyoruz. VW, mobil şarj robotunun gerçek dünyada nasıl çalışacağı ile ilgili ilk kez bir video yayınladı. Bu sevimli prototip robot, EV'leri belirli şarj alanlarının dışında da şarj edebilme yeteneğinin yanı sıra sevimli bir "yüze" sahip. Ayrıca batarya kasasını taşırken yüzü aydınlanıyor. Kısacası bu robotun oldukça dostane göründüğü söylenebilir.
Volkswagens Mobile Charging Robot – vision becomes realityVolkswagen Group Components gewährt ersten Blick auf realen Prototypen
Er ist eines der visionären Ladekonzepte, das die Ladeinfrastruktur in den nächsten Jahren erfolgreich erweitern soll. Seine Aufgabe: vollautonomes Laden von Fahrzeugen in begrenzten Parkräumen wie Tiefgaragen.
Der Laderoboter – gestartet via App oder Car-to-X-Kommunikation – agiert vollkommen autonom. Er steuert eigenständig das zu ladende Fahrzeug an und kommuniziert mit ihm. Vom Öffnen der Ladeklappe, über das Anschließen des Steckers bis hin zum Entkoppeln. Der gesamte Vorgang verläuft ohne menschliche Beteiligung. Um mehrere Fahrzeuge gleichzeitig laden zu können, bringt der mobile Roboter einen Anhänger als fahrbaren Energiespeicher zum Fahrzeug, schließt diesen an und lädt damit die Batterie des E-Fahrzeugs auf. Der Energiespeicher bleibt während des Ladevorgangs beim Auto. Der Roboter kümmert sich unterdessen um das Laden weiterer Fahrzeuge. Ist der Service beendet, holt er den mobilen Energiespeicher eigenständig ab und bringt ihn zurück zur zentralen Ladestation.
Volkswagen Group Components gives us a first glimpse of the real prototypes
This is one of the visionary charging concepts that Volkswagen hopes will expand the charging infrastructure over the next few years. Its task: fully autonomous charging of vehicles in restricted parking areas, like underground car parks.
The charging robot – started via an app or Car-to-X communication – operates totally autonomously. It independently steers the vehicle to be charged and communicates with it: from opening the charging socket flap to connecting the plug and decoupling it. The entire charging process takes place without any human involvement whatsoever. To charge several vehicles at the same time, the mobile robot moves a trailer, essentially a mobile energy storage unit, to the vehicle, connects it up and then uses this energy storage unit to charge the battery of the electric vehicle. The energy storage unit stays with the vehicle during the charging process. In the meantime, the robot charges other electric vehicles. Once the charging service has ended, the robot independently collects the mobile energy storage unit and takes it back to the central charging station.
Hemen yukarıdaki video da görebileceğiniz gibi, robot otonom olarak çalışıyor ve bir uygulama ya da aracın kendisi ile iletişim kurarak çalışıyor. Şarj kapağını açmanız veya robota bağlantıyı kesmesini söylemeniz gerekmiyor. Ayrıca robot temel olarak sadece batarya kasasını aracınızın yanına getirip bağlantıyı kurmakla (ve söküp geri götürmekle) görevli olduğu için aracınız şarj olurken diğer araçlara da hizmet verebiliyor. Şarj sistemi ID 4 gibi VW modelleri düşünülerek tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer EV'lerle de çalışabileceği tahmin ediliyor.
VW henüz şarj robotunun ne zaman sunulacağını açıklamış değil. Ama robotun 2021'in başlarında sunulması bekleniyor. Özel EV şarj alanları halen oldukça nadir olduğu için bu tür bir otomasyonun, otoparklarda ve aracınızın bataryasının zayıf kalacağı diğer yerlerde oldukça kullanışlı olduğu kesin.
