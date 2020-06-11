Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood'ın sinematik fragmanı yayında

Summer Game Fest 2020 bugün başladı. IGN tarafından düzenlenen Summer Game Festivali Youtube üzerinden canlı yayınlandı. Yayında birçok fragman ve oynanış videosu gösterildi. Bunlardan biri de Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood oldu.
Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood Oyunu Konusu Nedir?
Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood oyununda, güçlü bir Garau olan Cahal rolündesiniz. Öfke kontrolünü kaybedince sürgüne gönderilmeye gönüllü olan Cahal, insan, kurt ya da dev bir canavar olabiliyor. Her formda avantajlarınız değişiyor.
Epic Games Store sayfasına göre oyun, vahşi savaşlar ve mistik maceralarla dolu kanlı bir hikaye içeriyor. Oyunda, gezegeni mahveden Endron adlı petrol şirketine karşı savaşıyorsunuz.
Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood Fragmanı
Werewolf the Apocalypse - Earthblood Official Cinematic Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2020"The cinematic Werewolf The Apocalypse Earthblood trailer scratches the itch for a werewolf action-RPG we didn’t know we had.
Werewolf The Apocalypse Earthblood is based of the tabletop rpg game Werewolf: The Apocalypse (a.k.a WTA published by White Wolf Publishing) which is the Garou (werewolf) part of the World of Darkness (a.k.a WoD) fictional universe.
Werewolf: The Apocalypse Earthblood will be released on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
Thanks for checking out IGN’s Summer of Gaming! Be sure to stay tuned to SoG as our team shares hands-on demos, gameplay previews (including Xbox Series X gameplay and PS5 gameplay), developer interviews, and publisher presentations- and it’s all happening in live broadcasts on IGN, IGN YouTube, and IGN’s social feeds! Throughout June, IGN’s Summer of Gaming will be showcasing Xbox news, PS5 news, and new games! 2020, we all know is the start of the next console generation, so make sure to continue to check out Summer of Gaming for news about upcoming games, 2020 titles releasing for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and more discussions around this year’s hottest gaming news.
#ign #IGNSummerofGaming
Okuyucu Yorumlarıİlk yorum yapan siz olun Giriş Yapın