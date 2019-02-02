Yeni Fast & Furious Fragmanı Geldi!

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw'in fragmanı resmi olarak yayınlandı. İçeride...
Barış Terun
Fast & Furious tutkunları için bir iyi, bir de kötü haberimiz var. Öncelikle kötü haberden başlayalım: Luke Hobbs rolüyle harikalar yaratan Dwayne Johnson ve Deckard Shaw rolünde döktüren Jason Statham, Fast and Furious 9'da yer almayacaklar. Ancak bunun son derece mantıklı bir sebebi var.
Söz konusu ikili First Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw isimli, spin-off ile meşguller. Yapım, 2 Ağustos 2019 tarihinde gösterime girecek ve resmi fragmanı yayınlandı bile. Dwayne Johnson ve Jason Statham ikilisine Thor serisi ve Pacific Rim'den tanıdığımız Idris Elba (Oyuncu bir deney sayesinde kurşun geçirmeyen ve meta insan rütbesine terfi eden, psikopat bir teröristi canlandıracak) ve The Crown and Mission: Impossible – Fallout'de kayda değer performans gösteren Vanessa Kirby eşlik edecek. Kirby, filmde Deckard Show'un MI6'da çalışan kız kardeşi rolünü canlandıracak.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw - Official Trailer [HD]
Hobbs & Shaw
In Theaters August 2, 2019
After eight films that have amassed almost $5 billion worldwide, the Fast & Furious franchise now features its first stand-alone vehicle as Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.
Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America's Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down.
But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.
Hobbs & Shaw blasts open a new door in the Fast universe as it hurtles action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa.
Directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2) from a script by longtime Fast & Furious narrative architect Chris Morgan, the film is produced by Morgan, Johnson, Statham and Hiram Garcia. The executive producers are Dany Garcia, Kelly McCormick, Steven Chasman, Ethan Smith and Ainsley Davies.
Filmin yönetmenliğini ise; kült filmler John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2 ve ile tanıdığımız David Leitch üstlenecek. Kısacası First Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw'da bolca aksiyon, komedi ve keyifli diyalogların yer alacağından en ufak şüphemiz yok.
Şunu da belirtmemiz gerek: Gerek Johnson, gerekse Statham Fast and Furious 10 filminde yer alacaklar.
