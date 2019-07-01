Yeni Fast & Furious'tan Son Fragman

Fast & Furious serisinin spin-off filmi Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw'ın nihai fragmanı yayınlandı.
Barış Terun
Hobbs ve Shaw ikilisi nihayet kendilerine özel Hızlı ve Öfkeli filmi Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw ile karşımıza çıkıyor. Hızlı ve Öfkeli serisinin süper yıldızları Dwayne Johnson ve Jason Statham arasındaki kimya gerek otoritelerden tam not almış, gerekse izleyicilerin son derece olumlu eleştirilerine layık görülmüştü.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw'un son fragmanı YouTube'da resmen yayınlandı. Fragmana göre eser, aksiyon seviyesini ve kalitesini arşa çıkarmış gibi gözüküyor.
Çoğu zaman birbirlerine düşman olan ama son Hızlı ve Öfkeli filminde düşmanlıklarını bir kenara bırakıp, birlikte çalışan Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) ve Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) bir kez daha güçlerini birleştirecekler. Bu kez karşılarında kendini Kaos'un Ajanı olarak tanıtan ve genetik açıdan geliştirilmiş Brixton (Idris Elba) yer alıyor. Brixton genetik geliştirmeler sayesinde bazı süper yetenekler edinmiş bir figür.
Luke Hobbs ve Deckard Shaw'a bu zorlu görevlerinde, MI6 Ajanı Hattie (Vanessa Kirby) eşlik edecek. Amerikan Güreşi yıldızı Roman Reigns de kadroda bulunuyor. Filmin yönetmenlik koltuğunda ise Deadpool 2'den tanıdığımız David Leitch oturacak.
İşte filmin yayınlanan yeni fragmanı...
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw - In Theaters 8/2 (Final Trailer) [HD]
Hobbs & Shaw
In Theaters August 2, 2019
After eight films that have amassed almost $5 billion worldwide, the Fast & Furious franchise now features its first stand-alone vehicle as Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.
Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America's Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down.
But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.
Hobbs & Shaw blasts open a new door in the Fast universe as it hurtles action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa.
Directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2) from a script by longtime Fast & Furious narrative architect Chris Morgan, the film is produced by Morgan, Johnson, Statham and Hiram Garcia. The executive producers are Dany Garcia, Kelly McCormick, Steven Chasman, Ethan Smith and Ainsley Davies.
