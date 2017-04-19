Zürafa April'in Hayranları, YouTube'ta Rekor Kırdı

Zürafaların oldukça büyük hayvanlar olduğu gerçek; şu sıralarda ise YouTube'da büyük bir zürafa etkisi var.
Animal Adventure Park Giraffe Cam
Animal Adventure Park
Harpursville, NY
Post pregnancy nutrition is important, so Mazuri is gifting 100s of pounds of food to keep April on her A-Game! The Official Feed Company of Animal Adventure!
THINGS TO KNOW:
April is 15 - her 4th calf
April has never lost a calf nor had a stillborn
Oliver is 5 - his 1st calf
They have some of the largest indoor stalls in the nation (sq ft per animal). We take pride in our indoor housing and the level of enrichment and care to keep them happy and healthy. Unsafe weather and yard conditions may limit their yard access.
The calf will weigh around 150lb and will be about 6' tall at birth.
The front hooves will come out first followed by the snout.
Mom will naturally raise the calf, with weaning could take between 6-10 months, maybe longer. We will not rush this process – it is just a documented range of captive weaning.
Once the calf is born, we will have a contest to name it.
The keepers will go in with April, clean her pen, give her treats (but not Oliver). He is a bull - and a bull is a bull is a bull!
Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months on average
Upon naturally weaning, the calf will move on to another facility to start a breeding program there. We cannot retain offspring, as it would lead to incestuous mating and undermine the genetics of the program and species.
Those "things" on their heads are called ossicones.
Bulls (male giraffes) only really care about two things- fighting and the unmentionable....
Oliver may share space with April, but for short periods. Bulls take no part in rearing young.
They eat hay and specialized giraffe diet but love romaine lettuce and carrot treats.
April's water source, enrichment, and solo hay feeder are out of sight of the camera view.
This is Animal Adventure's first giraffe calf.
-------------------------------------
YouTube'un açıklamasına göre zürafa April'in canlı yayını, YouTube tarihinde en çok izlenen ikinci canlı kanal olmayı başardı. Bu kanalı geçen tek kanal, Riot Games'in 2012'de yayına başlayan League of Legends eSports kanalı.
April, ilk olarak 10 Şubat'ta, Harpursville, New York'taki Animal Adventure Park'ta kameralar canlı yayına geçtiğinde tanınmıştı. Zürafanın bebeğini doğurması beklenirken izlenme sayıları giderek arttı ve doğumun gerçekleştiği Cumartesi günü zirve yaptı. April, şimdiye kadar 232 milyon canlı izlenme sayısına ulaştı. Yayına bakanların sayısı bir noktada 1,2 milyon kişiye ulaştı ve böylece yayın, aynı anda en çok izlenen canlı YouTube yayınları arasında ilk beşe girdi.
Hayvan parkının kanalı, 200 milyon izlenmeye en hızlı ulaşan beşinci kanal oldu (Lady Gaga ve Zayn gibi zürafa olmayan ünlülerin arkasında). Kanal bunu sadece 54 günde başardı...
