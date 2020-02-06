ABD'li ünlü aktör Kirk Douglas, 103 yaşında hayatını kaybetti

Amerika Birleşik Devletlerinde, her sektörün Altın, Gümüş, Bronz ve Modern Çağ versiyonları mevcut. Örnek olarak çizgi-roman sektörünü gösterelim. Altın Çağ'da kahramanlar çok daha insansı iken, Gümüş Çağ'da karakterler Tanrısal varlıklara dönüşmüştü. Superman, Altın Çağ'da standart suçlular ile savaşırken, Gümüş Çağ'da sayısız gezegene kozmik zincir bağlayıp, istediği yere taşıyabiliyordu. Doctor Strange de, Ölüm'ün cisimlenmiş haline meydan okuyabiliyordu.
Hollywood'un Altın Çağı'nın Altın aktörü Kirk Douglas, 103 yaşında hayatını kaybetti. 92 filmde yer alan, 75 eserde ise baş rolü üstlenen Douglas; gerek oyuncu, gerek yönetmen, gerekse senarist olarak Oscar ödülleri kazanmayı başardı.
Merhum Kirk Douglas'ın yer aldığı eserlerden bazılarını paylaşalım:
1946 The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946)
1947 Out of the Past (1947)
1947 Mourning Becomes Electra (1947)
1948 The Walls of Jericho (1948)
1948 I Walk Alone (1948)
1948 My Dear Secretary (1948)
1949 A Letter to Three Wives (1949)
AA Best Picture Nom
1949 Champion (1949)
AA Best Actor Nom
1950 Young Man with a Horn (1950)
1950 The Glass Menagerie (1950)
1951 Detective Story (1951)
1951 Ace in the Hole (1951)
1951 Along the Great Divide (1951)
1952 The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)
AA Best Actor Nom
1952 The Big Sky (1952)
1952 The Big Trees (1952)
1953 Act of Love (1953)
1953 The Juggler (1953)
1953 The Story of Three Loves (1953)
1954 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954)
1954 Ulysses (1954)
1955 Man Without a Star (1955)
1955 The Indian Fighter (1955)
1955 The Racers (1955)
1956 Lust for Life (1956)
AA Best Actor Nom
1957 Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
1957 Paths of Glory (1957)
1957 Top Secret Affair (1957)
1958 The Vikings (1958)
1959 Last Train from Gun Hill (1959)
1959 Devil's Disciple (1959)
1960 Spartacus (1960)
1960 Strangers When We Meet (1960)
1961 The Last Sunset (1961)
1961 Town Without Pity (1961)
1962 Lonely Are The Brave (1962)
1962 Two Weeks in Another Town (1962)
1963 The List of Adrian Messenger (1963)
1963 For Love or Money (1963)
1963 The Hook (1963)
1964 Seven Days in May (1964)
1965 In Harm's Way (1965)
1965 The Heroes of Telemark (1965)
1966 Is Paris Burning? (1966)
1966 Cast a Giant Shadow (1966)
1967 The War Wagon (1967)
1967 The Way West (1967)
1968 The Brotherhood (1968)
1968 A Lovely Way To Die (1968)
1969 The Arrangement (1969)
1970 There Was a Crooked Man... (1970)
1971 The Light at the End of the World (1971)
1971 A Gunfight (1971)
1972 The Master Touch (1972)
1973 Scalawag (1973)
1975 Posse (1975)
1975 Once Is Not Enough (1975)
1977 Holocaust 2000 (1977)
1978 The Fury (1978)
1979 The Villain (1979)
1980 The Final Countdown (1980)
1980 Home Movies (1980)
1980 Saturn 3 (1980)
1982 The Man From Snowy River (1982)
1983 Eddie Macon's Run (1983)
1986 Tough Guys (1986)
1991 Oscar (1991)
1994 Greedy (1994)
1999 Diamonds (1999)
2003 It Runs in the Family (2003)
2004 Illusion (2004)
Okuyucu Yorumlarıİlk yorum yapan siz olun Giriş Yapın