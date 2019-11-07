Microsoft'tan Yeni Mobil Office Uygulaması Geliyor

Microsoft, hem dışarıda Office yazılımlarını kullanmanızı sağlayacak, hem de bunu kolaylaştıracak yeni bir Office uygulaması geliştiriyor.
iOS ve Android için geliştirilen yeni Office Mobile uygulaması, Word, Excel ve PowerPoint gibi ana Office uygulamalarının bir merkezi olarak hizmet veriyor. Uygulama aynı zamanda PDF oluşturma ve imzalama işlevlerini de sunuyor. Office Mobile ismi size yabancı gelmiyor olabilir, çünkü uygulama hayatına Samsung cihazlarına özel bir uygulama olarak başlamıştı. Şimdi ise Microsoft, desteği diğer cihazlara genişletiyor.
Uygulama Word, Excel ve PowerPoint'in gücünü bir araya getiriyor ve bunları tek tek yüklemeye gerek bırakmıyor. Bunun yanında Yapışkan Notlar, yeni İşlemler bölmesi, fotoğrafları belgeye dönüştürme gibi ek özellikler de sunuluyor.
Introducing the Office mobile appIntroducing the new Office app, designed to be your go-to productivity app on a phone.
This new app combines the Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps you know and rely on, with new capabilities that harness the unique strengths of mobile devices to create a simpler, yet more powerful Office experience for the phone.
Key Features
Word, Excel, and PowerPoint combined in one app:
• Create, edit, and work together on documents with others in real-time.
• Store and access documents in the cloud or on your device.
• Easily access recent and frequently used Word, Excel, PowerPoint files stored in the cloud or on your device.
• Search for documents stored in the cloud, on your phone, or across your organization (if using a work account).
Uniquely mobile ways that make document creation easier:
• Snap a picture of a document and turn it into an editable Word file with the press of a button.
• Transform a picture of a table into an Excel spreadsheet so you can work with the data.
• Let PowerPoint help you design a presentation by simply selecting the pictures you want to use from your phone.
• Create automatically enhanced digital images of whiteboards and documents with Office Lens features integrated into the app.
Quickly perform common mobile tasks with in-built Actions:
• Instantly create PDFs from photos or Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents.
• Sign PDFs using your finger.
• Quickly jot down ideas and notes with Sticky Notes.
• Easily transfer files between your phone and computer or share instantly with nearby mobile devices.
• Scan QR codes to open files and links.
Anyone can download the Office app for free and start using it right away – no need to sign in. However, simply logging in with a personal, work, or school Microsoft Account will enable you to access and save documents on OneDrive and SharePoint.
The Office app is in Public Preview and currently only available on phones.
Try now in public preview:
• Android:
• iOS:
Learn more:
Microsoft, Office Mobile uygulamasının yeteneklerini gösteren, yukarıda izleyebileceğiniz bir video da yayınladı. Uygulamanın yayınlanacağı tarih ise henüz açıklanmadı.
