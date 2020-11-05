PlayStation 5 DualSense Parçalarına Ayrıldı, Bakın İçinden Neler Çıktı...

Bir süredir çok konuşulan konuların başında yeni nesil konsol savaşları geliyor. Bir tarafta PlayStation 5, diğer yanda Microsoft Xbox Series X oyuncuları ve teknoloji gündemini meşgul ediyorlar. Önce tasarımları, sonra performansları, en son ise özellikle Türkiye için fiyatları derken, artık yeni konsolların çıkmasına çok az bir süre kaldı. Bu konsollardan PlayStation 5, yeni bir kontrolcü ile gelecek olmasıyla ekstra ilgi odağı. DualSense adı verilen yeni kontrolcü, DualShock'a göre farklar içeriyor. Peki, bunlar neler ve DualSense içinde neler var? Bunun cevabını parçalarına ayrılan bir DualSense'ten öğreniyoruz.
Hemen aşağıdaki videoda da görebileceğiniz gibi DualSense kontrolüyü parçalarına ayrıan TronicsFix adındaki YouTuber, yeni kontrolcüde daha büyük bir batarya ile karşılaşmış. DualSense'te 1560 mAh kapasitesinde batarya yer alıyor. DualShock 4'te ise 1000 mAh kapasitesindeydi.
PS5 DualSense Controller Teardown - A Reparability PerspectiveI tear down a PS5 DualSense controller. I take a close look at the Adaptive Triggers as well as the haptic system. I also compare it to the Dualshock 4.
DualSense'te "Share" tuşu yerine "Create" tuşu yer alırken, ayrıca yeni kontrolcüde dahili bir mikrofon da bulunuyor. Tabii ki DualShock 4 ile aradaki en büyük fark, tetik tuşlarında yatıyor. DualSense ile beraber bu tetikler baskıya duyarlı şekilde sunuluyor. Ayrıca tuşların açısı da biraz değişmiş. Videoda, bu tetik tuşlarının mekanizması da görülebiliyor.
Bu arada yeni kontrolcü, dokunsal titreşimlerde çok daha iyileştirildiği için Sony ayrıca bu bileşenlerin haptik motorlar tarafından kırılmasını önlemek için de anakarta kauçuk izolatörler de yerleştirmiş.
Dualshock 4'tün önündeki LED alan DualSense'te yok. Bu LED ışıklandırma, yeni kontrolcünün kapasititif dokunmatik alanı çevresine yerleştirilmiş.
Ayrıca eğer olur da DualSense'i bir şekilde bozarsanız, onu teknik servise göndermek daha mantıklı bir seçenek olabilir. Zira içeriği DualShock 4'ten çok daha karmaşık görünüyor.
