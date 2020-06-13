PlayStation 5'te Yer Alacak Yeni Oyunlar Hangileri? İşte Yeni PS5 Oyunları

Sony, oyun severlerin oldukça uzun bir süredir beklediği yeni nesil oyun konsolu PlayStation 5'i dün gece saatlerinde internet üzerinden gerçekleştirdiği bir etkinlikte tanıttı. PlayStation 5 hakkında merak edilen detayları veren Japonya merkezli şirket, etkinlik süresince özellikle yeni nesil oyun konsolunun grafik performansına ve bu yeni platformda yer alacak olan ilk oyunların üzerinde durdu. Peki, PlayStation 5'te yer alacak oyunlar hangileri? İşte PlayStation 5 oyunları:
PLAYSTATION 5 OYUNLARI HANGİLERİ?
- Pragmata
- Gran Turismo 7
- HITMAN III
- Spiderman Miles Morales
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Ratched
- Project Atia
- OddWorld
- NBA2K21
- Stray
- Returnal
- Destruction AllStars
- Kena
- Demon Souls
- Goodbye Volcano High
- GostWire Tokyo
- Jett
- Resident Evil Village
- Godfall
- Solar Ash
- Deadloop
- LittleDevil Inside
SIE Worldwide Studios ve ikinci parti firmaların PS5 oyunları
- Astro's Playroom (Japan Studio)
- Demon's Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio)
- Destruction All Stars (Lucid Games / XDEV)
- Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales (Insomniac Games)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)
- Returnal (Housemarque / XDEV)
- Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV)
Üçüncü parti yayıncı ve geliştiricilerin PS5 oyunları
- Bugsnax (Young Horses)
- DEATHLOOP (Bethesda)
- Ghostwire™: Tokyo (Bethesda)
- Godfall™ (Gearbox Publishing / Counterplay Games)
- Goodbye Volcano High (KO-OP)
- Grand Theft Auto V ve Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar Games)
- HITMAN 3 (IO Interactive)
- JETT : The Far Shore® (Superbrothers)
- Kena: Bridge of the Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Little Devil Inside (Neostream Interactive)
- NBA 2K21 (2K, Visual Concepts)
- Oddworld Soulstorm™ (Oddworld Inhabitants™)
- Pragmata (Capcom)
- Project Athia* (Square Enix/Luminous Productions)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
- Solar Ash (Annapurna Interactive / Heart Machine)
- Stray (Annapurna / Blue Twelve Studio)
- Tribes of Midgard (Gearbox Publishing / Norsfell)The Pathless (Annapurna Interactive / Giant Squid)
*Geliştirme aşamasında
