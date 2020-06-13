PlayStation 5'te Yer Alacak Yeni Oyunlar Hangileri? İşte Yeni PS5 Oyunları

PlayStation 5 sonunda Sony tarafından tanıtıldı! Yeni nesil oyun konsolu PlayStation 5 özelliklerini anlatan Sony, düzenlediği online etkinlikte merakla beklenen yeni nesil ilk PlayStation 5 oyunlarını da gösterdi. Peki, PlayStation 5'te yer alacak oyunlar hangileri? İşte PlayStation 5'te yer alacak oyunlar ve fragmanları!

PlayStation 5 Oyunları Belli Oldu!

Sony, oyun severlerin oldukça uzun bir süredir beklediği yeni nesil oyun konsolu PlayStation 5'i dün gece saatlerinde internet üzerinden gerçekleştirdiği bir etkinlikte tanıttı. PlayStation 5 hakkında merak edilen detayları veren Japonya merkezli şirket, etkinlik süresince özellikle yeni nesil oyun konsolunun grafik performansına ve bu yeni platformda yer alacak olan ilk oyunların üzerinde durdu. Peki, PlayStation 5'te yer alacak oyunlar hangileri? İşte PlayStation 5 oyunları:

İşte PlayStation 5'te Yer Alacak Oyunlar!

PLAYSTATION 5 OYUNLARI HANGİLERİ?

İşte PlayStation 5 etkinliğinde gösterilen önemli PS5 oyunları ve fragmanları! 

Pragmata - Announcement Trailer | PS5Pragmata - Announcement Trailer | PS5
Announcing #Pragmata, a brand new game from Capcom, now in development for PlayStation 5 launching in 2022.

  • Pragmata
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • HITMAN III
  • Spiderman Miles Morales
  • Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West - Announcement Trailer | PS5Horizon Forbidden West - Announcement Trailer | PS5
Horizon Forbidden West continues Aloy’s story as she moves west to a far-future America to brave a majestic, but dangerous frontier where she’ll face awe-inspiring machines and mysterious new threats. Coming to PlayStation 5.

  • Ratched
  • Project Atia
  • OddWorld
  • NBA2K21

NBA 2K21 - Announcement Trailer | PS5NBA 2K21 - Announcement Trailer | PS5
NBA 2K21 is built from the ground up for PS5. Get ready for Next Gen graphics, load times, and power.

  • Stray
  • Returnal
  • Destruction AllStars
  • Kena
  • Demon Souls

Demon's Souls - Announcement Trailer | PS5Demon's Souls - Announcement Trailer | PS5
From JAPAN Studio and Bluepoint Games comes a remake of the PlayStation classic, Demon’s Souls™. Entirely rebuilt from the ground up and masterfully enhanced, this remake invites you to experience the unsettling story and ruthless combat of Demon’s Souls in unparalleled visual quality and incredible performance. Coming to PlayStation 5

  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • GostWire Tokyo
  • Jett
  • Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil 8 - Official World Premiere Announcement TrailerResident Evil 8 - Official World Premiere Announcement Trailer
Fear surrounds you in Resident Evil 8, unleashing a new chapter of survival horror on PlayStation 5 in 2021!

  • Godfall
  • Solar Ash
  • Deadloop
  • LittleDevil Inside

Little Devil Inside - Showcase Trailer | PS5Little Devil Inside - Showcase Trailer | PS5
"Official showcase trailer for Neostream's upcoming PS5 title - Little Devil Inside. Little Devil Inside is an action-adventure RPG with survival elements set in an atmospheric, semi-open world. The trailer reveals new scenes, monsters and glimpses of gameplay in various environments."

SIE Worldwide Studios ve ikinci parti firmaların PS5 oyunları

  • Astro's Playroom (Japan Studio)
  • Demon's Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio)
  • Destruction All Stars (Lucid Games / XDEV)
  • Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales (Insomniac Games)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)
  • Returnal (Housemarque / XDEV)
  • Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV)

Üçüncü parti yayıncı ve geliştiricilerin PS5 oyunları

  • Bugsnax (Young Horses)
  • DEATHLOOP (Bethesda)
  • Ghostwire™: Tokyo (Bethesda)
  • Godfall™ (Gearbox Publishing / Counterplay Games)  
  • Goodbye Volcano High (KO-OP)
  • Grand Theft Auto V ve Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar Games)
  • HITMAN 3 (IO Interactive)
  • JETT : The Far Shore® (Superbrothers)
  • Kena: Bridge of the Spirits (Ember Lab)
  • Little Devil Inside (Neostream Interactive)
  • NBA 2K21 (2K, Visual Concepts)
  • Oddworld Soulstorm™ (Oddworld Inhabitants™)
  • Pragmata (Capcom)
  • Project Athia* (Square Enix/Luminous Productions)
  • Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
  • Solar Ash (Annapurna Interactive / Heart Machine)
  • Stray (Annapurna / Blue Twelve Studio)
  • Tribes of Midgard (Gearbox Publishing / Norsfell)The Pathless (Annapurna Interactive / Giant Squid)

*Geliştirme aşamasında

