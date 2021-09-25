Samsung Galaxy S20, S21 ve Note 20'lerde Can Sıkan Yeni Sorun!

Samsung'un amiral gemisi akıllı telefonları Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21 ve Galaxy Note 20'ye sahip olanlar, cihazlarının ağır çekim modunda sorun yaşadıklarını söylüyor!

  • Ercan Uğurlu
Samsung'un Ağır Çekim Modundan Şikayetçiler

