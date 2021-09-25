Samsung Galaxy S20, S21 ve Note 20'lerde Can Sıkan Yeni Sorun!

2021 yılı boyunca, Samsung Community web sitesinde Galaxy amiral gemisi sahiplerinden benzer şikayetleri gördük. Samsung, özellikle amiral seviyesi akıllı telefonları ile başarılı işler çıkarsa da, özellikle kamerasına ilişkin tek bir noktada eleştiri aldı ve o da ağır çekim modu oldu.
İlginçtir, sorun yaygın değil. Fakat Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21 ve Galaxy Note 20 serisini kullanan bazı kullanıcılar, telefonlarının ağır çekim modunda bazı bozulmalar olduğunu ve bunu bir türlü gideremediklerini söylüyor.
Ağır çekim modunda yapılan kaydın dalgalı olmasından, kare hızının zaman zaman düşmesinden ve bununla beraber çekilen videoyu izlerken takılıyormuşçasına bir görüntü elde edilmesinden şikayetçi olan kullanıcılardan biri, bunu bir video eşliğinde YouTube'da da paylaşmış.
Arckpi isimli kullanıcı, hemen aşağıda izleyebileceğiniz videosu için şunları yazmış.: "Neyin yanlış olduğunu bilmiyorum ama bu kötü. Bir yazılım güncellemesi ile bu sorunun düzeltilmesi gerektiğini düşünüyorum."
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G very choppy slow-moDon't know what is wrong but that's bad. And if that is not enough light for slow-mo, I don't know what is. Curiously enough, the super slow-mo in much worse light is not choppy. I think something needs to be fixed via a software update.
UPDATE and possible FIX(from Samsung, via Samsung Members): I rased a question via the Samsung Members app and the response was that based on what they could see (no logs, just this video) it seems to be related to RAM (not enough of it). If the S21 Ultra does not have enough RAM I don't know who has - but I followed their suggestionnof closing all apps - I actually restarted the phone and took a slow-mo video and lo and behold, no jitter. Before restarting the phone the RAM was at 11/16 and after restart at 4.9/16. I have to do some other tests but it seems that this is the root cause.
UPDATE 2: See sample: The good new is that the stuttering is gone. The bad news is that you "prep" before, close all apps by swiping them up and also clean RAM. The restarting itself is not quite ok, tests in the previous weekend yielded the same stuttering after the restart, it was driving me bonkers.
Siz ağır çekim moduyla ilgili bir sorun yaşıyor musunuz? Eğer öyleyse, bize yazın, cevaplandıralım.
