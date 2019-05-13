Sony'den God of War Belgeseli Geldi
- Ercan Uğurlu
God of War serisinin PlayStation platformunun en büyük oyunu olduğu açık. Özellikle son oyunuyla seriyi yeniden canlandıran Sony, son oyun God of War ile 2018'in en çok satan oyunlarından birine imza attı. Birbiri ardına ödüller toplayan ve 2018'in En İyi Oyunu olarak seçilen God of War, tüm bu başarılarının ardından Sony ekibi tarafından da ödüllendirilmekte geç kalmadı.
God of War - Raising Kratos: Full Length Feature | PS4Raising Kratos documents the five-year, herculean effort to reinvent one of the greatest stories in gaming, God of War. Facing an unknown future, Santa Monica Studio took a massive risk, fundamentally changing their beloved franchise and re-establishing their rightful place in video game history. More than just a “making of,” this cinematic journey of second chances rooted in family, sacrifice, struggle and doubt follows game director Cory Barlog and those who chase perfection in art and storytelling. Witness the incredible defeats, the unpredictable outcomes and the down-to-the-wire tension on full display in this true-life redemption story.
Sony, God of War'un geliştirilme sürecini temel alan bir belgesel hazırlamış. 1 saat 54 dakikalık bu belgesel, YouTube üzerinden oyun severlere sunulmuş durumda. God of War belgeselini hemen yukarıdaki videoda izleyebilirsiniz.
