Acer'ın Yeni Teknolojilerini Tanıttığı next@acer Başladı! Canlı İzleyin!

Acer'ın her yıl düzenlediği ve en yeni cihaz ve teknolojilerini tanıttığı etkinliği next@acer başladı!

  • Ercan Uğurlu
Acer Yeni Teknolojilerini next@acer ile Tanıtıyor

Acer'ın her yıl düzenlediği ve en yeni cihaz ve teknolojilerini tanıttığı etkinliği next@acer, bu yıl konuklarını çevrim içi olarak ağırlıyor. Yılın en heyecan verici teknolojilerini hemen aşağıdaki ekrandan izleyebilirsiniz.

Next@Acer 2020 | Live from TaipeiNext@Acer 2020 | Live from Taipei
Rock, Paper, Scissors -- Each one represents a different product line for this year's #nextatacer keynote livestream on June 23rd. Check "Set reminder" for updates! To enjoy the most interactive experience at this year's #nextatacer event, tune in on - Let's play a game of rock, paper, scissors starting 24 hours before the show! Your choice might influence the event. - Submit or vote for question(s) in the first 30 minutes of the livestream that you want to be answered at the end. Stay tuned for updates: Facebook: Twitter: Instagram: Website:

