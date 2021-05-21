Beautiful Desolation'dan 2 Yeni Video Geldi!

Yakında PlayStation 4 ve Nintendo Switch'e gelecek Beautiful Desolation'dan 2 yeni video yayınlandı!

  • Ercan Uğurlu
Beautiful Desolation'dan 2 Yeni Video Geldi!

Okuyucu Yorumları

İlk yorum yapan siz olun
Sen de yorum yaz

CHIP'i Takip edin
E-Posta listemize katılın
CHIP Dergi Mobil Cihazınızda
Apple Store
Google Play

Güncel
A101 6 Mayıs aktüel ürünler kataloğunda uygun fiyatlı TV, akıllı telefon ve akıllı saat fırsatı
Seyahat izin belgesi nasıl alınır? e-Devlet'ten seyahat izin belgesi alma
A101 29 Nisan aktüel ürünler kataloğunda uygun fiyatlı TV'ler, akıllı telefon ve yazıcı
BİM 30 Nisan aktüel ürünler kataloğunda Dijitsu TV ve Heifer dikey süpürge sürprizi

Günün En çok Okunanları
USB-C Nedir; USB 4.0 Nedir? Aralarında Ne Fark Var?
Turkcell Türkiye'yi Hayata Evden Bağladı
E-Spor Ekranlarının Yeni Kralı: ASUS ROG SWIFT PG259QN 360Hz İncelemesi
On Yıllar Önce Apollo Astronotlarının Çektiği Dünya Fotoğrafları Büyülüyor
Samsung Kullanıcıları mı, Apple Kullanıcıları mı? Hangisi Daha Mutlu?

 

 