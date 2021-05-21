Beautiful Desolation'dan 2 Yeni Video Geldi!

Kıyamet sonrası bir gelecekte geçen izometrik macera oyunu Beautiful Desolation, geçtiğimiz sene Şubat 2020 tarihinde PC için çıkmıştı. Türkçe altyazı desteği ile ülkemizde de rağbet gören Beautiful Desolation'ın 28 Mayıs'ta PlayStation 4 ve Nintendo Switch'e geleceğini duyuran yayıncı Untold Tales ve geliştirici The Brotherhood, şimdi de yeni 2 video yayınladı.
Ayrıca yayıncı Untold Tales ve geliştirici The Brotherhood, oyunun PS4 ve Nintendo Witch versiyonlarının ücretsiz 80+ sayfalık bir dijital artbook ve Mick Gordon tarafından bestelenen soundtrack'lerini de içereceğini duyurdu. Mick Gordon, Doom, Wolfenstein Prey'e yaptığı müzikler ile tanınıyor.
Beautiful Desolation'ın yayınlanan yeni videolarını hemen aşağıda izleyebilirsiniz.
BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION | Cinematics ReelBEAUTIFUL DESOLATION comes to Nintendo Switch and PS4 on May 28, 2021.
Watch a cinematic highlight reel to get a small taste of what you'll experience in the game.
You are a stranger to this land - a post-apocalyptic African landscape, reshaped by alien technology. You have a world to explore and crucial story choices to make in a sci-fi adventure like no other. Explore a world and setting left pretty much untouched by other games. Meet and interact with over 40 unique and bizarre characters, each fully voiced by authentic African voice actors, with thousands of lines of dialogue and multiple conversation paths. Additionally, CGI cutscenes are strewn throughout the story. All accompanied by a vibrant and highly experimental soundtrack by none other than Mick Gordon, known for his work on DOOM®, Prey® and Wolfenstein®
BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION | Photogrammetry Behind-the-ScenesBEAUTIFUL DESOLATION comes to PS4 and Nintendo Switch on May 28, 2021.
Watch a behind-the-scenes video to show you who actual bits of Africa were incorporated into making the game come to life.
