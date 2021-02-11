Bir Galaxy S21'i Günlerce Su Altında Tutarsanız Ne Olur? Cevap, Bu Videoda

Galaxy S21'in su geçirmez özelliğe sahip olduğunu biliyoruz. Galaxy S21, IP68 sertifikasına sahip ve Samsung'un iddiası, Galaxy S21'in bu sertifika sayesinde 30 dakika süre ile 1.5 metre derinliğe kadar tatlı suda kalması durumunda sorun olmayacağı yönünde. Ancak görünüşe göre bu sadece temel şartlar. Zira bir Galaxy S21, piyasaya çıktığından beri bir akvaryumun içinde ve halen çalışıyor.
YouTube'da ilginç bir kanal olan Photo Owl Time Lapse, Galaxy S21'i piyasaya çıkmasının hemen arkasından alıp akvaryuma bırakmış ve o günden beri de kayıt altına alıyor. Zaman zaman YouTube'da canlı yayına geçen Photo Owl Time Lapse, kesintisiz videolarıyla da merak uyandırıyor. YouTuber'ın daha önce tam 256 gün boyunca aralıksız yaptığı çekim ile bir bardak meyve suyunun ne hallere gelebildiği yine kanalda görülebiliyor. Anlaşılan şimdi de yeni konuğu Galaxy S21.
??12th DAY IN WATER [update in desc.] - Samsung Galaxy S21 Waterproof TestUPDATE 1:
As it turns out the stopwatch on the S21 goes up to 99 hours 59 minutes 59 seconds only. When it reached that I had to manually restart it, and the counter started from 0 again.
This many times was the stopwatch restarted: twice
Add 200 hours to the actual time that's on the counter.
UPDATE 2:
The phone gave a "Moisture detected" warning after being submerged for 117 hours and 53 minutes. The screen was unresponsive, and it kept jumping between applications uncontrollably.
After some button pressing now it works fine again, the moisture warning is still there.
Let's see what happens next.
Update 3:
At 241 hours and 10 minutes we were about a dozen people watching, and everyone was interested if the speakers still work. I played some music and the speakers sounded terrible, very quiet and barely understandable. At this time the water pressed LAP, so that's what you can see on the screen now. It stays until the next stopwatch reset.
? Buy me a VIRTUAL COFFEE (one time donation):
>
>
>
How long does a Samsung Galaxy S21 last in water?
I just got my SAMSUNG GALAXY S21 5G today and I decided to put it in an aquarium of water to stream the event until it breaks. I can't be the only one who is curious :)
There is a wireless charger taped to the back of the fish tank, that keeps the phone fully charged.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 has an IP rating of IP68 which means it's resistant to submersion up to a maximum depth of 1.5m underwater for up to thirty minutes. Let's see!
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G water test. Keeping a Samsung Galaxy S21 underwater test.
Disclaimer: This stream/video is for entertainment purposes only. I take no responsibilty for any damage you cause to your electronic devices. I take no responsibility for your or anyone's health if you injure yourself or others while tryting to find out if your phone is also waterproof.
Electronic devices, electricity and water are not a good match, they can cause serious or even fatal injuries.
Music provided by TheRelaxedMovement YouTube channel:
Galaxy S21'i günlerdir su dolu bir akvaryumda tutan YouTuber, telefonun ekranında da kronometreyi açık bırakmış. Haber yayına hazırlanırken kronometre canlı yayında hala saymaktaydı. Muhtemelen bu işlem Galaxy S21'in su alması ve bozulması ile sonuçlanacak. Zira yayının 5'inci gününde Galaxy S21 "nem algılandı" uyarısı vermiş ve ekran tepkisini yitirmiş. Bunun ardından da YouTuber telefonun bir düğmesine basmış ve Galaxy S21 düzelmiş; çekim de kaldığı yerden devam etmiş. Bakalım Galaxy S21 daha kaç gün su altında çalışır vaziyette kalacak, bizler de merak ediyoruz.
Galaxy S21 su testi videosunu hemen yukarıda izleyebilirsiniz.
Okuyucu Yorumlarıİlk yorum yapan siz olun Giriş Yapın