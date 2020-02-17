Dünyamızı kurtaracak icatlar

Dünyamızı daha iyi bir yer haline getirmeyi hedefleyen 22 icat pratikliği ile görenleri şaşırtıyor.

Dünyamızı kurtaracak icatlar

Yenebilir kaşıklardan, girdap türbinlerine, su toplarından ambalajsız şampuan ve diş macununa kadar, hayatın farklı yerlerinde görev yapan icatlar yaşlı ve yorgun Dünya'mızı daha yaşanabilir bir yer haline getirmeyi hedefliyor. İşte bu icatlardan en ilginç 22 tanesi, tek bir videoda bir arada...

22 Inventions That Are Saving The Earth | The Ultimate List22 Inventions That Are Saving The Earth | The Ultimate List
From whirlpool turbines to edible cutlery, water blobs, and package-free shampoo and toothpaste. We've compiled a list of 22 inventions that could help us cut back on plastic, reduce garbage in the sea, and make the Earth a better place. MORE INVENTIONS CONTENT: Lifelike Medical Robot Actually Bleeds We Tested $30 Tiny Spy Cameras From Amazon How This Dummy-Car Tests Collision Detection Systems In Your Car ------------------------------------------------------ #Inventions #Earth #TechInsider Tech Insider tells you all you need to know about tech: gadgets, how-to's, gaming, science, digital culture, and more. Subscribe to our channel and visit us at: TI on Facebook: TI on Instagram: TI on Twitter: INSIDER on Snapchat: ------------------------------------------------------ 22 Inventions That Are Saving The Earth | The Ultimate List

Whatsapp'ta Paylaş

Okuyucu Yorumları

İlk yorum yapan siz olun
Sen de yorum yaz

 

Zorunlu Trafik Sigortasının avantajları

CHIP'i Takip edin
E-Posta listemize katılın
CHIP Dergi Mobil Cihazınızda
Apple Store
Google Play

Güncel
Hakan Muhafız 3.sezon ne zaman? Hakan Muhafız 3.sezon oyuncuları kimler?
Çinliler Corona Virüsü'ne karşı köpeklerine de maske takmaya başladı
İnsanlık tarihini değiştirecek şaşırtan keşif! Batı Afrika'da "hayalet" nüfus ortaya çıktı
Facebook'ta "Tanıyor Olabileceğin Kişiler" listesi ile öz babasını buldu
Günün En çok Okunanları
Corona Virüsü Endişesi E-postalara Sıçradı!
Windows 10X İçin Şaşırtıcı Güncelleme İddiası!
HQ Trivia İçin Kepenkleri İndirme Zamanı Geldi!
Dünyamızı kurtaracak icatlar
Apple, 5G iPhone'da Özel Bir Antene Yer Verecek

 

 