Dünyamızı kurtaracak icatlar

Yenebilir kaşıklardan, girdap türbinlerine, su toplarından ambalajsız şampuan ve diş macununa kadar, hayatın farklı yerlerinde görev yapan icatlar yaşlı ve yorgun Dünya'mızı daha yaşanabilir bir yer haline getirmeyi hedefliyor. İşte bu icatlardan en ilginç 22 tanesi, tek bir videoda bir arada...
22 Inventions That Are Saving The Earth | The Ultimate List
From whirlpool turbines to edible cutlery, water blobs, and package-free shampoo and toothpaste. We've compiled a list of 22 inventions that could help us cut back on plastic, reduce garbage in the sea, and make the Earth a better place.
