Efsanevi Telefon Nokia N95'in Yenilenmiş Sürümü, Videoda Göründü

Nokia N95'i hatırlıyor musunuz? Symbian işletim sistemli, kızaklı kapaklı Nokia N95, iPhone öncesi dönemde geniş multimedya yetenekleri ile övgü topluyordu. Nokia N95, 2006 yılında piyasaya çıkmıştı. Yeni gelen bilgiler ise, Nokia'nın bu telefonu yenileyebileceğine ilişkin. Hatta prototiplerden biri YouTube'da göründü bile.
Akıllı telefon paylaşımları ile tanınan Michael Fisher, YouTube kanalında yayınladığı yeni videosunda Nokia'nın N95'i yenileyebileceği iddiasında bulunurken, elinde de bir Nokia N95 prototipi tutması oldukça ilgi çekici. Böylece HMD Global'in klasik N95'i yenileyebileceği fikri akla yatabiliyor. Ancak bu prototip tamamen işlevsiz bir telefon olurken, sade tasarım amaçlı olarak yer alıyor.
When Phones Were Fun: Nokia N95It feels like an odd time to bring back “When Phones Were Fun.”
After all, 2020 has been one of the most interesting years in mobile tech history: Motorola finally achieved a proper reboot of its iconic RAZR; Samsung built the best foldable ever with its Galaxy Z Fold 2; and even LG got in on the fun with a radical rehash of its VX9400, the LG Wing. As I said in my review of the latter: "phones are indeed fun again!"
But something tells me that, whatever social feeds might exist thirteen years from now, not many of those phones will inspire the kind of love-fest that 2007's Nokia N95 does. With a bevy of firsts encapsulated within an iconic dual-slider design, the Nokia N95 wasn’t just the ultimate smartphone ... it was also, in many ways, the last of its kind.
Join me for a look back at the Nokia N95-3, and stay tuned to the end of the video for an exclusive look at HMD Global's Nokia N95 reboot ... that never was! MrMobile's "When Phones Were Fun" is back in business.
This is the ninth in a series of MrMobile videos exploring the mobile tech world's most vibrant period in design and experimentation. In “When Phones Were Fun,” Michael Fisher re-reviews cellphones from the golden age of mobile, the decade-long span from the turn of the century to approximately 2009.
When Phones Were Fun: Episode 9 features a Nokia N95-3 retail unit on loan from Ricky Cadden and a (non-functional) prototype N95 reboot reference unit on loan from HMD Global. No company paid a fee or otherwise offered compensation in exchange for this coverage, nor did any company preview or approve this content before publication.
Lightsaber App for Nokia N95 [Ricky Cadden]:
Lightsaber Unleashed iPhone App Review [AppStoreReview]:
Pocketnow Throwback: Motorola Q [Pocketnow]:
Yeni N95, görünümüyle modern akıllı telefonlara benziyor. Ön yüzü yekpare ekran olan telefon, yine kızaklı ekran bulunduruyor. Ekranı kenardan iterek altından geniş açılı 2 sensörü , flaş ve hoparlörleri ortaya çıkartabiliyorsunuz.
Yeni nesil N95'in arka yüzeyinde ise 3 kamera dizilimini bulunduran bir kamera dairesi yer alırken, arka tarafta parmak izi okuyucu da kendine yer buluyor.
Tüm bunların dışında yeni Nokia N95 hakkında herhangi bir bilgi şimdilik yok.
