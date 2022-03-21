Mac Studio'nun İçinden, Herkesi Şaşırtan Bir Sürpriz Çıktı

Max Tech'in yeni Mac Studio'yu parçalaması sırasında, kanalın sunucusu Max Yuryev, Apple'ın yeni donanımı hakkında çok ilginç bir şey keşfettiğini söylüyor: İki SSD bağlantı noktası. Bu, Mac Studio'nun depolama alanının yükseltilebilir olduğu anlamına gelebilir.
Daha da ilginç bir şekilde, SSD yuvalarına erişim nispeten kolay görünüyor. Yayınladığı videoda Yuryev, Studio'nun kauçuk desteğini kaldırarak cihazın kasasının alt kısmını bağlayan dört vidayı ortaya çıkarıyor. Bu paneli çıkardıktan sonra Yuryev, Mac Studio'nun güç kaynağının altına yerleştirilmiş, cihazı daha fazla ayırmadan erişilebilir olabileceğini belirttiği iki SSD bağlantı noktası görüyor.
Yuryev, güç kaynağını ve alüminyum desteğini çıkararak Studio'yu parçalarına ayırmaya devam ederken, SSD bağlantı noktalarına daha yakından bakıyor. İlk bakışta bağlantı noktalarının 2019 Mac Pro'nunkilere benzediğini söylüyor, ancak Mac Pro'nun SSD'sini denediğinde tam olarak uymuyor. Apple'ın Mac Pro için SSD kiti, kullanıcıların mevcut SSD'lerini 8 TB'a kadar depolamayı destekleyen bir SSD ile değiştirmelerine olanak tanıyor.
Ancak Yuryev'in belirttiği üzere, Apple'ın Mac Studio'nun ürün sayfasındaki notu, açıkça kullanıcıların cihazın depolama alanına erişemeyeceğini söylüyor. Apple'ın notunda "Mac Studio depolama alanı kullanıcı tarafından erişilebilir değil. Gelecekte daha fazla depolama kapasitesine ihtiyacınız olabileceğini düşünüyorsanız, daha yüksek kapasiteli bir yapılandırmayı düşünün" deniyor
Mac Studio, 8 TB'a kadar dahili depolama ile yapılandırılabiliyor; 512 GB SSD depolamaya sahip standart modelin maliyeti 1.999 ABD Doları ve ekstra 2.400 ABD Doları karşılığında 8 TB'lık seçenek tercih edilebiliyor.
