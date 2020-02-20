Microsoft'un Birleşik Office Uygulaması Yayınlandı

Microsoft, geçen seneki Ignite konferansında Word, Excel ve PowerPoint'in işlevlerini üzerinde barındıran yeni bir Office uygulamasını duyurmuştu. Belge tarama, dosya paylaşma gibi ek özelliklere de sahip olan uygulama, o sırada ön izleme sürümü olarak yayınlamıştı. Uygulama şimdi Android ve iOS için yayınlandı.
The Microsoft Office app – Word, Excel, PowerPoint & moreThe new Office mobile app—designed to be your go-to app for getting work done on a mobile device—is now available for anyone to download on Android and iOS. The Office app combines the Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps you know and rely on, with new capabilities that harness the unique strengths of a phone to create a simpler, yet more powerful Office experience on the go.
Whether using it for personal or professional reasons, the Office app is designed to be your go-to app for getting work done on a mobile device.
-Key Features-
Word, Excel, and PowerPoint combined in one app:
• The most widely used tools for working with documents, spreadsheets, and presentations, all from a single app.
• Create, edit, and work together on Office documents with others in real-time.
• Use templates to easily get started with your resume, budget, presentations, and other documents.
• Easily store, access, and search for Word, Excel, PowerPoint files stored in your personal cloud storage, on your device, or across your organization (if using a work account).
Uniquely mobile ways that make document creation easier:
• Snap a picture of a document and turn it into an editable Word file with the press of a button.
• Transform a picture of a table into an Excel spreadsheet so you can work with the data.
• Let PowerPoint help you design a presentation by simply selecting the pictures you want to use from your phone.
• Create automatically enhanced digital images of whiteboards and documents with Office Lens features integrated into the app.
Quickly perform common mobile tasks with in-built Actions:
• Instantly create PDFs from photos or Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents.
• Easily transfer files between your phone and computer or share instantly with nearby mobile devices.
• Sign PDFs using your finger.
• Quickly jot down ideas and notes with Sticky Notes.
• Scan QR codes to open links.
Anyone can download the Office app for free and start using it right away. Access and save documents to the cloud by connecting with a Microsoft Account (for OneDrive or SharePoint) or by connecting to a third-party cloud storage provider. Logging in with a personal, work, or school Microsoft Account connected to an Office 365 subscription will unlock premium features within the app.
Learn more:
Get started with the Office mobile app:
•Download for iOS:
•Download for Android:
Yeni duyuru özellikle iOS kullanıcılarını sevindirecek, çünkü uygulamanın ön izleme sürümü Apple'ın TestFlight programının kısıtlamasına takılmıştı. TestFlight üzerindeki uygulamaların 10.000'den fazla kez indirilmesine izin verilmiyor. Yeni uygulama, ön izleme sürümünde bulunmayan bazı işlevler de sunuyor. Yeni işlevler arasında iOS'ta koyu mod işlevi, Word, Excel ve PowerPoint dosyaları için şablonlar var.
Uygulamanın duyurusuyla birlikte yakın gelecekte uygulamaya eklenecek yenilikler de açıklandı. Duyuruya göre ilk olarak Word, sesinizi kullanarak yazı yazmanıza izin verecek. İkinci işlev, Excel'deki Kartlar görünümü olacak. Bu işlev, sütunları yatay olarak kaydırmak zorunda kalmadan veriyi görmeyi kolaylaştırecek. Son olarak üçüncü işlev olan Outline, PowerPoint'te karşınıza çıkacak ve içeriği bir özet olarak PowerPoint'e sunup, bunu gerekli stillere ve biçimlendirmeye sahip bir sunuya dönüştürmenizi sağlayacak.
Microsoft'un yeni Office uygulamasına buradan ulaşabilirsiniz.
Okuyucu Yorumlarıİlk yorum yapan siz olun Giriş Yapın