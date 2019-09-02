Netflix'ten Bill Gates Belgeseli Geliyor!

Dünyaca ünlü televizyon servisi Netflix, Bill Gates hakkında bir belgesel hazırlıyor. İşte bu belgesel hakkında bildiklerimiz...
Barış Terun
Dünyaca ünlü TV ve internet servisi Netflix, teknoloji tutkunları için son derece önemli bir belgesel hazırlıyor. Şirket; dünyanın en büyük dahilerinden biri olarak kabul edilen, zaman zaman şirket çalışanlarına karşı sert davranışlarda bulunan, yine de hayırseverliğiyle dikkat çeken, dünyanın en zengin adamlarından biri olan Bill Gates hakkında, üç bölümlük bir belgeseli yayına sunma niyetinde.
This three-part documentary tells Bill Gates' life story, in-depth and unfiltered, as he pursues unique solutions to some of the world's most complex problems.
Bill Gates hakkındaki belgeselin ilk fragmanı yayınlandı bile. Söz konusu fragmanda; Gates'in en sevdiği yemek, en büyük korkusu ve en sevdiği hayvan soruluyor. Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates'te bunlar gibi pek çok sansasyonel soru bulunacak.
Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates'ilk bölümü, eğer son anda bir terslik gerçekleşmez ise 20 Eylül 2019 tarihinde gösterime girecek.
