Note 10+ Sağlam; S Pen, Neredeyse Kibrit Gibi Kırıldı
Galaxy Note 10+ ile yapılan dayanıklılık testi, telefon için iyi şeyler söylese de, aynısını S Pen için söyleyemiyor!
Galaxy Note 10, inceliğiyle ve "cam sandviç" tasarımıyla müthiş bir mühendislik ürünü. Peki Samsung'un yeni telefonu, ne kadar dayanıklı? Popüler YouTube kanalı JerryRigEverything, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G ile yaptığı testte bunu cevaplamaya çalıştı.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G Durability Test – is the S-Pen Worth it?
The Note 10 Plus 5g is ready to be durability tested. Prevent scratches to your phone with dbrand: Thanks to dbrand for sponsoring this video. Every year Samsung comes out with several new flagships. This time around releasing Notes. The Note 10, The Note 10 Plus, and the Note 10 Plus 5G. Yeah, its getting hard to keep track of these days. Its time to take the most powerful of the three, The Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5g, and see how well it can stand up to one of JerryRigEverything's durability tests. Lets see what this Note 10 Plus is made of.
The Note 10 comes in 4 colors, the Aura White, Aura Black, Aura Glow, and The Note 10 Plus also has Aura Blue.
Kanalın dayanıklılık testlerinden geçmeyi başaran telefonun ön ve arka yüzeyleri, çiziklere karşı belirli bir düzeye kadar koruma sağlıyor. Video, Note 10+'ın çerçevesinin paslanmaz çelik yerine alüminyum olduğunu doğruluyor. Samsung da geçtiğimiz günlerde bir videosunda değişiklik yapmış, paslanmaz çelik sözcükleri yerine metal sözcüğünü kullanmayı tercih etmişti. Testler, telefonun kolayca bükülmediğini de gösterdi. JerryRigEverything, ince çerçevesine rağmen telefonu bükmeyi başaramadı.
Bununla birlikte aynı sağlamlık, plastik gövdeli S Pen'i kapsamıyor. Videoya baktığımızda S Pen'in bir kurşun kalem kadar kolay kırılabildiği izlenimini ediniyoruz. Bu yüzden kalemi kanepenin üzerinde bırakmanızı tavsiye etmiyoruz. Kalemi Note 10'un içinde tutarak onu hep koruyacak, hem de şarj etmiş olacaksınız.
