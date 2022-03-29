Pasifik Okyanusunda "Tanımlanamayan Jelatinimsi Bir Canlı" Keşfedildi

Bilim insanları okyanusun derinliklerinde yeni bir canlı türü keşfetti. Deneysel bir denizaltı olan Nautilus'taki bilim insanları ekibi, Pasifik okyanusundaki Palmyra atolünün altında yaptıkları keşfi video ile de belgelediler.
Videoda henüz tanımlanamayan bu canlı ile birlikte bir anemon, bir yumuşakça ve bir meşe palamudu solucanı da bulunuyor. Palmyra Atoll Ulusal Yaban Hayatı Sığınağı, Hawaii ve Amerikan Samoası'nın arasında yer alıyor ve resiflere, lagünlere ve adacıklara ev sahipliği yapıyor. Nautilus, orada keşfedilmemiş bazı alanları araştırıyor.
Keşfedilen canlının nasıl adlandırılacağı henüz belli değil. İlginç videoyu aşağıda seyredebilirsiniz:
Four Incredible Creature Sightings on Palmyra Atoll | Nautilus LiveDuring our exploration of Palmyra Atoll National Wildlife Refuge (NWR), our scientists were lucky enough to encounter a plethora of creatures at the bottom of the sea. In this highlight videos you’ll see some incredibly difficult to identify underwater animals of all shapes and sizes. Check out some of the extraordinary invertebrates we spotted out here on the sandy bottom of the Central Pacific, including a mollusk, anemone, acorn worm, and an unidentified gelatinous creature (tentatively IDed as Aeginura species) that is sure to knock your socks off!
Palmyra Atoll NWR (managed by The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in partnership with The Nature Conservancy) is one of the best intact ecosystems and havens for wildlife in the Pacific Ocean, a stunning example of what connections between the terrestrial and marine ecosystems looks like. This remote atoll is a haven for wildlife and the habitat on which they depend – from seabirds and shorebirds to land crabs, from Pisonia trees to thriving coral reef. Host to cutting-edge research, Palmyra Atoll is a place like no other in the world.
Learn more about this expedition funded by NOAA Ocean Exploration via the Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute:
