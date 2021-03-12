1902'den Gelen "Uçan Tren" Videosu Görenleri Şaşırtıyor

Museum of Modern Art'ın arşivlerinden çıkarılan bir videoyu işlemden geçiren bir YouTuber, 1902'den kalma bir Alman "Uçan Tren" yolculuğunu 2021 yılının detayları ile görmemizi sağlıyor. Günümüzde Wuppertal olarak bilinen bölgede hala çalışmaya devam eden tren, 1900'lerde insanların hayatını sanki oradaymışsınız gibi gösteren sanal bir tura benziyor.
At arabalarının, sokaklarda oynayan çocukların ve Wupper Nehri'nin muhteşem manzaralarını yakalayan görüntüler, tarihçilerin büyük ilgisini çekiyor.
İnanılmaz görüntüler, uzun zaman önce yaşanan yaşamlara modern bir bakış sağlamak için eski görüntüleri renklendirmesi ve yükseltmesi ile tanınan YouTuber Denis Shiryaev tarafından dönüştürüldü. Shiryaev'in yöneticisi olduğu neural.love firması sinir ağları ve yapay zeka kullanarak çekim kalitesini artıran çalışmaları ile tanınıyor. Geliştirdikleri dikkat çekici görüntüler arasında Apollo 16 Ay aracının görüntü kayıtları da bulunuyor.
Kaynak malzeme Modern Sanat Müzesi tarafından sağlandı ve orijinal hali ile zaten oldukça etkileyici görünüyor. 1902'de gerçekleştirilen çekimde görüntüler, o gün için son derece ayrıntılı olan Biograph 68mm stok filme çekilmiş. Bununla birlikte, her şey 4K ve saniyede 60 kare olarak daha iyi görünüyor.
Videoyu aşağıda izleyebilirsiniz:
? Note: Contrary to the text at the beginning, the city "Wuppertal" didn't yet exist in 1902. Back then, these were a handful of seperated cities and towns called "Elberfeld", "Ronsdorf", "Cronenberg", "Vohwinkel" and "Barmen". These cities were united in 1929 under the name "Barmen-Elberfeld" and were renamed into "Wuppertal" in 1930, according to the fact that the cities are located around the Wupper river.
Tuffi was a female circus elephant that became famous in West Germany during 1950 when she accidentally fell from the Wuppertal Schwebebahn into the River Wupper underneath.
On 21 July 1950 the circus director Franz Althoff had Tuffi, four years old, to travel on the suspended monorail in Wuppertal, as a publicity stunt. The elephant trumpeted wildly and ran through the wagon, broke through a window and fell ~12 meters (39 ft) down into the River Wupper, suffering only minor injuries. A panic had broken out in the wagon and some passengers were injured. Althoff helped the elephant out of the water. Both the circus director and the official who had allowed the ride were fined.
