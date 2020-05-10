20 Yıl Öncenin Kabusu ILOVEYOU Virüsünü Yazan Kişi, Şimdi Ne Yapıyor?

4 Mayıs 2000'de internete salınan ILOVEYOU virüsü, milyonlarca bilgisayarı yerle bir etmiş, bolca baş ağrısına yol açmıştı.
Virüsü programlayan iki programcılık öğrencisinden biri olan Onel de Guzman, aradan geçen 20 senenin sonrasında Filipinlerin başkenti Manila'da bir telefon onarım kabininde çalışırken görüntülendi.
Her şey, 2000'de Guzman Manila'daki AMA Bilgisayar Üniversitesi'nde okurken başladı. O zamanlar Filipinler'deki çevirmeli bağlantı, dakika başına ücretlendiriliyordu ve Guzman'ın bütçesi buna yetmiyordu. BBC News'taki bir makaleye göre Guzman bunun için internet erişim parolalarını çalmaya yönelik bir kod yazdı.
PHILIPPINES: "I LOVE YOU" COMPUTER VIRUS - ARREST MADEEnglish/Nat
Investigators in the Philippines have arrested a man suspected of being linked to last week's worldwide \"love bug\" computer virus attack.
The arrest came after police raided an apartment in Manila on Monday and found some computer equipment, magazines and accessories.
The man's female live-in partner was not at home at the time of the raid, but has promised to appear before investigators.
Both are considered suspects in the case.
Local radio reports said the male suspect had denied any involvement with the virus, but an investigator said the detainee had \"opted to remain silent\".
The investigators went to the apartment in Manila's Pandacan district based on \"confidential information\" provided by informants.
The \"love bug\" computer virus is blamed for flooding computer systems in more than 20 countries with infected emails titled \"I love you\".
Philippine Internet service providers had been suggesting that the virus programmer was a 23-year-old man.
But earlier on Monday, some Philippine investigators said the suspect was a woman.
The Washington Post newspaper in the U-S reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) traced the virus to the Philippines through a fairly obvious electronic trail.
It also reported that the F-B-I was ready to seize computers used in the attack once it got permission.
SOUNDBITE: (English)
\"He is the person who was the subject of the raid conducted this afternoon. He is the person under arrest because we are restraining his liberty.\"
SUPER CAPTION: Frederico Opinion, Director of National Bureau of Investigation
SOUNDBITE: (English)
\"After the investigation we will file the necessary charges, in the light of the evidence that will be gathered. We have still plenty of time to hold him in custody.\"
Question: \"So you have a suspect in custody right now?\"
Answer: \"Yes.\"
SUPER CAPTION: Frederico Opinion, Director of National Bureau of Investigation
SOUNDBITE: (English)
\"We seized some computer accessories and some telephones.\"
Question: \"Any publications?\"
Answer: \"Yes, there is also some literature - computer literature.\"
Question: \"But no computer?\"
Answer: \"No computer.\"
Question: \"How about a modem?\"
Answer: \"No modem also.\"
SUPER CAPTION: Nelson Bartoleme, Agent, Anti-fraud and Computer Crime Division, NBI
Virüs, kullanıcılara konu satırında "ILOVEYOU" yazan bir eposta gönderiyordu. İçerisinde "LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU.txt.vbs" dosyayla gelen eposta, bu dosyayı açanların parolalarını çalıyor ve tüm dosyalarının üzerine yazıyor, ardından kendisini otomatik olarak kurbanın adres defterindeki kişilere gönderiyordu. İşlerin kontrolden çıkmasıyla virüs, çok kısa sürede dünya çapında on milyonlarca bilgisayara yayıldı.
PHILIPPINES: "LOVE BUG" COMPUTER VIRUS LATESTTagalog/Eng/Nat
A Filipino computer student says he may have accidentally released the "Love Bug" virus which crippled computer e-mail systems around the world last week.
The student, who had been missing for several days, held a news conference in the Filipino capital Manila.
It's estimated the virus caused at least 15 (b) billion U-S dollars damage around the world.
Onel de Guzman is one of two students at a computer college in Manila who wrote computer programs and who is now at the centre of the search for the origin of the "I LOVE YOU" virus.
The virus brought e-mail traffic in major government and corporate computer systems in more than 20 countries to a halt.
The students, both aged 23, are members of GRAMMERSoft, an underground computer group that wrote and sold thesis projects to other students.
The name GRAMMERSoft reportedly appears in the computer code in the Love Bug virus.
De Guzman said he had discussed his thesis with other members of the group, and his lawyer suggested that others may have participated in the writing of the virus.
De Guzman's thesis project - designed to steal passwords from other computer users - was rejected as a form of high-tech theft, so he did not graduate.
School officials have said the two thesis projects could have been combined to create the virus.
The other programmer Michael Buen, who was a close friend of de Guzman, did graduate from the college.
When asked if it was possible that he pressed a wrong key and sent the virus by mistake de Guzman nodded.
Guzman's lawyer said his client really did not understand the consequences of his actions.
SOUNDBITE: (English)
"He is not really aware that the acts imputed to him were indeed done by him . But he admits that he has been using the Internet extensively. So if you ask me whether or not he was aware of the consequences I would say that he is not aware and he was not even, he did not even know that the actions on his part would really come to the results which have been reported."
SUPER CAPTION: de Guzman's lawyer Rolando Quimbo
De Guzman then seemed to suggest the Internet was open to everybody to use.
SOUNDBITE: (English translation of de Guzman's answer)
"The Internet is supposed to be educational so it should be for free."
SUPER CAPTION: de Guzman's lawyer Rolando Quimbo
De Guzman was then asked what he felt about the damage brought by the virus.
SOUNDBITE: (Tagalog)
"Nothing, nothing."
SUPER CAPTION: Onel de Guzman, Computer Virus Suspect
When asked why someone would release something like the "lovebug", Guzman said such an action would probably have been unintentional.
SOUNDBITE: (Tagalog)
"It's probably just youthful exuberance - whoever did that may have done it unintentionally."
SUPER CAPTION: Onel de Guzman, Computer Virus Suspect
De Guzman said he sometimes spent four or five hours daily on the Internet but wouldn't talk about the computer he used.
The Filipino authorities say they want to question de Guzman and Buen as well as nearly a dozen other young computer hackers.
Many people in the Philippines seem to care little about the virus, which posed few problems in what is a relatively uncomputerized country.
Uzun süre sonra 11 Mayıs 2000 tarihinde ortaya çıkan Guzman, Manila'da bir konuşma yaptı ve internetin eğitimsel olmayı amaçladığını ve ücretsiz olması gerektiğini söyledi. Şu sıralar sesiz bir hayat yaşayan Guzman, Manila'nın Quiapo bölgesindeki bir alışveriş merkezinde, telefon tamiri yapıyor. Guzman'ın ortaya çıkardığı virüsün mirası, bugünkü internet virüsleri ve zararlıların davranışlarında hala gözleniyor.
