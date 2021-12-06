Aralık Ayında GeForce NOW Kütüphanesine 20 Yeni Oyun Ekleniyor

GeForce NOW kütüphanesine bu hafta 9 tane olmak üzere Aralık ayı boyunca toplamda 20 yeni oyun ekleniyor. Bu haftanın yeni oyunları arasında harika oyun ve oturum tabanlı PvE hayatta kalma oyunu Icarus, aksiyon ve macera tek oyunculu oyun Chorus ve bir RPG deneyimi olan Ruined King: A League of Legends Story yer alıyor.
Bu hafta GeForce NOW kütüphanesine katılan tüm oyunların listesi:
- Chorus (Steam ve Epic Games Store'da yeni oyun lansmanı)
- Icarus (new game launch on Steam)
- MXGP 2021 - The Official Motocross Videogame (Steam'de yeni oyun lansmanı)
- Propnight (Steam'de yeni oyun lansmanı)
- Wartales (Steam'de yeni oyun lansmanı)
- Dead by Daylight (Epic Games Store'da ücretsiz)
- Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story (Steam ve Epic Games Store)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story (Steam ve Epic Games Store)
- Timberborn (Steam ve Epic Games Store)
Aralık ayında kütüphaneye eklenecek tüm oyunların listesi:
- A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism (Steam'de yeni oyun lansmanı)
- Monopoly Madness (Ubisoft Connect'te yeni oyun lansmanı)
- Syberia: The World Before (Steam ve Epic Games Store'da yeni oyun lansmanı)
- White Shadows (Steam'de yeni oyun lansmanı)
- BattleBeasts (Steam)
- FOREWARNED (Steam)
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun (Steam)
- Super Magbot (Steam)
- Tannenberg (Steam ve Epic Games Store)
- Untitled Goose Game (Epic Games Store)
- Wargroove (Steam)
