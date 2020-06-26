Cyberpunk, Anime Olarak Netflix'e Geliyor

Netflix, yeni anime serisi Cyberpunk: Edgerunners'ın 2022 yılında akış hizmetine geleceğini açıkladı. Japon animasyon evi Studio Trigger tarafından üretilen anime, CD Projekt Red'in yolda olan Cyberpunk 2077 video oyunu ile aynı evrende geçiyor.
Netflix'in dün gönderdiği tweet'te şunlar yazıyor: "Gece Şehri patlamak üzere. 2022 yılında CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS, @trigger_inc tarafından sunulan orijinal anime serisi @CDPROJEKTRED'in #Cyberpunk2077 evreninde geçen tamamen yeni bir hikayeyi anlatıyor."
Cyberpunk 2077 – CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS announcement videoWe're excited to announce that together with an acclaimed Japan-based animation company, Studio Trigger, and the world's leading streaming entertainment service, Netflix, we're working on a new original anime series set in the same universe as Cyberpunk 2077!
CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner—a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.
The series will premiere in 2022.
Cyberpunk 2077, an open-world, action-adventure story from CD PROJEKT RED, is coming to Xbox One, PS4 and PC November 19th, 2020.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
Serinin duyuru videosunda söylenene göre 10 bölümlük yan hikaye, "teknoloji ve vücut modifikasyona kafayı takmış geleceğin şehrinde" hayatta kalmak için bir "edgerunner – aynı zamanda bir cyberpunk olarak da bilinen kanun dışı paralı asker" olmak zorunda kalan bir çocuğun hikayesini anlatıyor.
Birinci kişi gözünden RPG oyunu Cyberpunk 2077, geçtiğimiz hafta bir kez daha erteleyerek PS4, Xbox One ve PC için 18 Eylül'den 19 Kasım'a taşınmıştı.
