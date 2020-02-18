Galaxy Z Flip: Cam mı, Plastik mi?

Galaxy Z Flip'in "ultra ince camlı" ekranı teste tabi tutuldu, ekran adeta plastik çıktı!
Samsung'un yeni katlatan telefonu Galaxy Z Flip'in en önemli yeniliklerinden bir tanesi, bir önceki Galaxy Fold gibi plastik ekran değil, cam ekran kullanmasıydı. Ancak YouTube kanalı JerryRigEverything'ten Zack Nelson'ın testleri, ekranın cam olmadığını ve hasara açık olduğunu gösterdi.
Nelson, videoda Galaxy Z Flip'in ekranını farklı sertlik derecelerine sahip bıçaklarla çizmeye çalışıyor. Telefonun ekranı, bu teste bir plastik ekran gibi tepki veriyor ve izler ikinci seviyeden itibaren kalıcı hale geliyor. Nelson, gerçekten cam olan bir ekranda bu çiziklerin altıncı seviyeden önce görünmediğini söylüyor.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Durability Test – Fake Folding Glass?!
Today we find out how durable Samsungs new Galaxy Z Fold really is. Grab your Robot Camo dbrand skin HERE: Samsung has pitched this phone as a folding glass phone that ‘bends the laws of physics’ But… is folding glass actually possible? The only way to find out is with a scratch test. Overall I’m impressed with the Galaxy Z Flip. If they change the name of their screen material to something besides glass I would give it a 10/10 as far as folding phones go. The only physical characteristic this screen material shares with actual glass is the clarity. And I dont think thats fair to consumers. At all. Let me know what you think in the comments.
Come see how we got a wheelchair modified for a safari!:
*Follow me for updates!*
Instagram:
Facebook:
Twitter:
Small Smartphone Tool Kit:
LARGER tool kit:
Green Pry tool:
Metal phone opening tool:
The camera I used to film this video:
The Lens I used for this video:
Wide angle lens:
And this Metabones adapter:
This is the drone I use:
TO SEND ME STUFF: See my P.0. Box on my 'About page':
JerryRigEverything assumes no liability for property damage or injury incurred as a result of any of the information contained in this video. JerryRigEverything recommends safe practices when working with power tools, automotive lifts, lifting tools, jack stands, electrical equipment, blunt instruments, chemicals, lubricants, expensive electronics, or any other tools or equipment seen or implied in this video. Due to factors beyond the control of JerryRigEverything, no information contained in this video shall create any express or implied warranty or guarantee of any particular result. Any injury, damage or loss that may result from improper use of these tools, equipment, or the information contained in this video is the sole responsibility of the user and not JerryRigEverything. Only attempt your own repairs if you can accept personal responsibility for the results, whether they are good or bad.
Samsung'un plastik ekranı "cam" olarak adlandırması kullanıcılarda yanlış bir güvenlik hissi oluşturacağından, ekranın dayanıklı olduğunu sanarak istemden çizmelerine yol açabilir.
Samsung, Galaxy Z Flip sahiplerine 119 dolar karşılığında bir defalık ekran değişimi hizmeti sunacağını söylemişti. Firma, yakında bir ekran koruma programı başlatacağını, bu kapsamda koruyucunun "gerekli ekipmana sahip bir uzman tarafından ekleneceğini" de belirtmişti.
1.380 dolar gibi yüksek bir fiyata sahip Galaxy Z Flip'in kolayca çizilebildiğini öğrenmek, dahası Samsung'un plastiği size "cam" diye sattığını görmek, hoş bir durum değil. Telefonu kapalı olarak tutacağınızdan, çizilme olasılığı azalabilir ancak testten çıkan sonuç, Galaxy Z Flip'e çok dikkatli davranmanız ve tırnağınızla bile ekrana bastırmamanız.
Okuyucu Yorumlarıİlk yorum yapan siz olun Giriş Yapın