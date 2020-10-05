Galaxy Z Fold 2'ye İşkence Testi: Ne Kadar Dayanıklı?

Samsung'un yeni katlanabilir akıllı telefonu Galaxy Z Fold 2, bir süre önce tanıtılmış ve satışa sunulmuştu. Samsung'un ilk katlanabilir telefon macerasında yaşadığı sorunlarla karşılaşmayan Galaxy Z Fold 2, selefine kıyasla daha şanslı olmakla beraber bunu Samsung'un edindiği tecrübeye de borçlu. Peki, Galaxy Z Fold 2 ne kadar dayanıklı?
Her şey parçalarına ayırmasıyla ünlü Jerry JerryRigEverything, Galaxy Z Fold 2'ye de işkence testi uygulamış ve dayanıklılığını ölçümlemiş. Özellikle ekranda kullanılan Gorillas Glass Victus korumalı cam yüzeyin çizilmelere karşı oldukça dayanıklı olduğunu söyleyen JerryRigEverything, yine de bu ekranı çizmeyi başarmış.
Samsung Z Fold 2 Durability Test! - Does 2 STILL Scratch at 2?!Today its time to find out how durable the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 really is! Grab your teardown skin HERE: The Z Fold 2 is one of the most over-engineered phones of all time. Which makes the Z fold 2 pretty expensive. At 2000 dollars out of the box (As much as my first car in highschool) it might make you think twice before reaching for your wallet. Today we are going to see how durable the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is. With a scratch test, bend test, and you know... the flame test... cuz... just because.
Testte en büyük takdiri ise, Galaxy Z Fold 2'nin menteşe tasarımı alıyor. Samsung'un en çok üzerinde durduğu konu bu menteşe tasarımı olmuş. Zira Galaxy Z Fold 2'nin üzerine toprak atıldığında dahi toz menteşe parçaları arasına girmiyor ve mekanizma bozulmuyor. Bu anlamda Samsung, Galaxy Z Fold 2 için verdiği "sağlamlık" sözünü tutmuş gibi görünüyor.
