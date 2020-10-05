Galaxy Z Fold 2'ye İşkence Testi: Ne Kadar Dayanıklı?

Samsung'un yeni katlanabilir akıllı telefonu Galaxy Z Fold 2 ne kadar dayanıklı? Bu dayanıklılık testi, şaşırtıcı sonuçları ortaya koyuyor.

  • Ercan Uğurlu
Galaxy Z Fold 2 Ne Kadar Dayanıklı?

Samsung'un yeni katlanabilir akıllı telefonu Galaxy Z Fold 2, bir süre önce tanıtılmış ve satışa sunulmuştu. Samsung'un ilk katlanabilir telefon macerasında yaşadığı sorunlarla karşılaşmayan Galaxy Z Fold 2, selefine kıyasla daha şanslı olmakla beraber bunu Samsung'un edindiği tecrübeye de borçlu. Peki, Galaxy Z Fold 2 ne kadar dayanıklı?

Her şey parçalarına ayırmasıyla ünlü Jerry JerryRigEverything, Galaxy Z Fold 2'ye de işkence testi uygulamış ve dayanıklılığını ölçümlemiş. Özellikle ekranda kullanılan Gorillas Glass Victus korumalı cam yüzeyin çizilmelere karşı oldukça dayanıklı olduğunu söyleyen JerryRigEverything, yine de bu ekranı çizmeyi başarmış.

Samsung Z Fold 2 Durability Test! - Does 2 STILL Scratch at 2?!Samsung Z Fold 2 Durability Test! - Does 2 STILL Scratch at 2?!
Samsung Z Fold 2 Durability Test! - Does 2 STILL Scratch at 2?!

Testte en büyük takdiri ise, Galaxy Z Fold 2'nin menteşe tasarımı alıyor. Samsung'un en çok üzerinde durduğu konu bu menteşe tasarımı olmuş. Zira Galaxy Z Fold 2'nin üzerine toprak atıldığında dahi toz menteşe parçaları arasına girmiyor ve mekanizma bozulmuyor. Bu anlamda Samsung, Galaxy Z Fold 2 için verdiği "sağlamlık" sözünü tutmuş gibi görünüyor.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro'yu inceledik!

