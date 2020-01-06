LG G9 ThinQ'ten Dört Kameralı Çizim Sızdı

LG'nin amiral gemisinden yeni sızan çizim, telefonun kameralarıyla ve çentiğiyle ilgili ipuçları verdi!
LG'nin merakla beklenen amiral gemisi LG G9 ThinQ, yeni sızan çizimlere göre dört arka kameraya birden sahip olabilir.
İsabetli tahminlerin sahibi @OnLeaks tarafından paylaşılan (orijinal kaynağı CashKaro) görüntüde ekran çerçevesi önceki LG'ye göre daha ince bir telefon görünüyor. Çizime göre telefonun ekranı, 6,7 inç ve 6,9 inç arasında oldukça büyük bir boyuta sahip. Ön yüzdeki damla şekilli çentik, firmanın LG G8'deki derinlik sensörlerinden vazgeçtiğinin bir işareti. El hareketleri ve damar tarama sistemi, belki geleceğe yönelik bir adımdı ancak küçük boyutlu çentik, bunlardan vazgeçildiğinin bir sinyali gibi görünüyor.
While we had rolled out some exclusive leaks by Samsung and OnePlus at the end of 2019, we welcome the decade with a leak from LG.
LG G9 Overview
One of the top-notch smartphone from the Korean manufacturer’s stable, LG G9 will succeed the LG G8 which was announced at the beginning of 2019. The new LG G9 is anticipated to be out along with a bunch of new features. Though we don’t have any information available around the internals of this device, check out what the device will look and feel like.
LG G9 Display & Design
As it can be seen in the renders, the device will feature a near-zero measurement bezel. Our source of this leak confirms that the display will measure somewhere between 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch along with an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Camera
It is clearly evident from the above image that the smartphone will be featuring a quad-camera setup and dual flash on its rear panel. This horizontally placed camera module sits on the rear top of the device and is similar to what we saw on the LG G8 X Thinq. A center aligned punch-hole selfie camera sits on the front of the device for snapping those beautiful selfies.
Body & Dimensions
In terms of the dimensions of this device, we can confirm that it will be measuring roughly around 169.4 x 77.6 x 8.8mm (9.4mm including rear camera bump). The power and volume buttons, as seen in the renders, are placed on the left spine of the smartphone. The smartphone also sports 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port.
Bu durumda aklımıza gelen ilk soru, LG G9'un Samsung Galaxy S11 serisiyle yarışabilmek için hangi yeni numaraları sunacağı. LG G8'in tanıtımı Mobil Dünya Kongresi'nde yapılmıştı, bu yüzden LG G9 ThinQ'in de şubattaki MWC 2019'da görünmesini bekleyebiliriz.
