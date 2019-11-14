Motorola, Tekrar Dirilttiği Razr'ı Tanıttı!

Motorola, 15 sene önceki katlanan telefonunu 2019 Razr ile yeniledi. Seneler öncesinin telefonundan esinlenen yeni 2019 Razr'ın fiyatı, 1.500 dolar ile can yakacak seviyede.
Fiziksel klavye yerine ekran kullanan 2019 Razr, iç tarafında 6,2 inç'lik katlanabilen bir 2142x876 pOLED ekrana sahip. Dış yüzde ise 2,7 inç 600x800 OLED ekran bulunuyor. Telefon katlanmış durumdayken bu küçük ekranda uyarıları, saati ve diğer küçük araçları görüyorsunuz. 3.5 inç kulaklık girişine yer vermeyen cihaza kulaklık bağlamak için USB-C kulaklık adaptörünü bağlamanız gerekiyor. 16MP arka kamera ve 5MP ön kamerayla gelen telefonda bir parmak izi tarayıcısı da var.
Flipping fantastic phone.Up To Speed, November 14
The legendary Motorola flip phone is back and it’s coming to Verizon
razr features a flexible 6.2” display that folds completely in half
Verizon preorders start December 26
What is it and how much does it cost?
Motorola unveiled a reinvented razr with a design that gives a nod to its iconic past, but with leading-edge technology previously unheard of in a flip phone. It’s instantly familiar, but totally unique. Best of all, it’s available exclusively on Verizon.
Motorola razr will be available for preorder from Verizon starting December 26 and it will be in stores and online on January 9.
razr is $62.49 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,499.99 retail).
Why is the razr awesome?
While the new razr might look familiar closed, flip it open to reveal a modern smartphone unlike any other. The main screen is a gorgeous, full-length 6.2” display that closes completely in half. On the outside, a touch-enabled “Quick View” display lets you interact with notifications without having to open the phone. The razr also has a 16-megapixel camera with Night Vision and all-day battery life with TurboPower charging. Want to know why this phone is perfect for consumers and businesses? Here you go:
State-of-the-art flexible screen: The razr uses advanced flexible OLED screen technology and a groundbreaking hinge mechanism that allows the phone to close with both sides perfectly flush. This engineering breakthrough protects the display and creates an even thinner, more compact design. Flip it open to bring movies and videos to life in high-definition on a stunning 6.2” Flex View display. The display also has a 21:9 CinemaVision aspect ratio – the same ultra-wide dimensions used by the film industry – so you can enjoy all of the action from edge to edge.
Two displays; one excellent experience: The touchscreen Quick View external display lets you respond to notifications, take selfies, play your music, use Google Assistant, and more without having to flip open your phone. Just twist your wrist with the phone closed to open the 16MP main camera and shoot away. Also, the displays are made to work together. Whenever you need more information or want a bigger view, simply flip open the phone and whatever you see on Quick View display instantly moves to the larger Flex View display.
A camera you’ll flip over: The razr is rounded out with a feature-packed 16MP camera that captures amazing photos you’ll be proud to share. Night Vision mode brings light and clarity to the darkest scenes, and electronic image stabilization steadies the shot for better videos with fewer blurry takes. Built-in artificial intelligence (AI) looks for ways to give you the most professional results possible. Use AI for shot optimization, portrait lighting, smart composition, auto smile capture and gesture capture.
Are there any new accessories?
Every razr includes razr earbuds, a premium USB-C headset professionally tuned by Denon AudioTM expert sound engineers with advanced Digital Signal Processing for amazing sound whether traveling, working or relaxing.
An assortment of cases will be available at launch from Otterbox, Kate Spade and more.
Where and when can I get a razr?
You can preorder your razr, exclusively from Verizon, starting December 26 or pick one up in stores and online when it launches on January 9.
Sekiz çekirdekli 2.2GHz Snapdragon 710 işlemciyle ve 6GB RAM ile gelen telefon, 128GB dahili depolama alanı sunuyor. Katlandığında 72 x 94 x 14mm boyutlarına küçülen cihaz, 2.510mAh kapasiteli, çıkartılmayan bir pile sahip. Cihazın sadece siyah renk seçeneği bulunuyor.
Telefon, ABD'de şu an yalnızca Verizon tarafından satılan 2019 Razr, Avrupa'da belirli ülkelerde satışa sunulacak.
