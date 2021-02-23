NASA Sözünü Tuttu; Perseverance'in Mars'a İniş Videosunu Yayınladı

NASA, Perseverance Mars aracının Mars'a inişine ait bazı fotoğrafları geçtiğimiz gün paylaşmıştı. Bu paylaşım sırasında bir de video yayınlanacağının sözü verilmişti. İşte o video da, şimdi NASA tarafından yayınlandı.
Perseverance Rover’s Descent and Touchdown on Mars (Official NASA Video)NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance mission captured thrilling footage of its rover landing in Mars' Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, 2021. The real footage in this video was captured by several cameras that are part of the rover's entry, descent, and landing suite. The views include a camera looking down from the spacecraft's descent stage (a kind of rocket-powered jet pack that helps fly the rover to its landing site), a camera on the rover looking up at the descent stage, a camera on the top of the aeroshell (a capsule protecting the rover) looking up at that parachute, and a camera on the bottom of the rover looking down at the Martian surface.
The audio embedded in the video comes from the mission control call-outs during entry, descent, and landing.
For more information about Perseverance, visit
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
NASA'dan Steve Jurczyk, videoyu dünyaya sunarken şunları söyledi: "Perseverance işe yani başlıyor ama daha şimdiden uzay araştırmaları tarihinin gördüğü en ikonik görüntüleri bize yollamayı başardı."
NASA bir yandan Perseverance'tan gelen görüntüleri Dünya ile paylaşırken, bir yandan da araçtaki ekipmanları kontrol ediyor ve her şeyin yolunda olduğundan emin olmak istiyor. İyi haberse, şu an için ortada herhangi bir problem olmaması.
