PlayStation Tarihinde Bir İlk: Su Soğutmalı PlayStation 5 Gerçek Oldu

Sony'nin yeni nesil oyun konsolu PlayStation 5, tanıtıldığı günden bu yana ilgiyi üzerinde tutmayı sürdürüyor. Yeni nesil oyun konsoluna çıkan özel oyunlarla beraber yelpazesini genişletmeye başlarken, aynı zamanda "craft" videolarına da konu olmaya devam ediyor.
Bugüne kadar pek çok YouTuber tarafından PlayStation 5'in özel sürümleri hazırlandı. Hatta bir keresinde dünyanın en büyük PlayStation 5'i de inşa edilmişti hatırlarsanız. Bu defa ise PlayStation 5'in soğutma sistemini değiştirmişler ve ortaya dünyanın ilk su soğutma sistemi ile çalışan PlayStation 5 oyun konsolunu çıkartmışlar.
YouTube'da Modding Cafe adında bir kanal orijinal PlayStation 5'i parçalarına ayırarak, geliştirdikleri özel tasarımlı su soğutma modülünü PS5'e entegre etmiş. Böylece yenilikçi bir sisteme de imza atan ikili, videonun sonunda test yapmayı da ihmal etmemiş.
PS5 Watercooling Anthology Part 1 to 4 / T?ng h?p video t?n nhi?t nu?c PS5 1 d?n 4.Anthology video of making the world's first water-cooling system for PS5, fully thermal performance tested.
Clip t?ng h?p n?i dung d?ng h? th?ng t?n nhi?t nu?c d?u tiên trên th? gi?i cho PS5 d? ngu?i xem d? theo dõi, dã du?c th? nghi?m hi?u nang hoàn ch?nh. Chúng tôi dang ti?p t?c update s?n ph?m chu?n b? cho phiên b?n thuong m?i, cung nhu tích hop PS5 dã g?n t?n nhi?t nu?c vào m?t trong nh?ng d? án PC build ti?p theo, d?ng b? l?.
- - -
- - -
Fanpage cá nhân c?a modder Nhenhophach /
Personal fanpage of modder Nhenhophach (aka Amberspider):?
- - -
- - -
Hemen yukarıdaki videoda PlayStation 5'in hava soğutma sisteminin yerini adım adım su soğutmalı sisteme nasıl bıraktığını izleyebilirsiniz. Elbette bu videodan feyzalarak aynı işlevi tekrarlamak isteyenler de olabilir. Bu durumda PlayStation 5'in garantisinin geçersiz kalacağı konusunda uyarımızı yapalım.
